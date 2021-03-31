Atlanta’s Phoozy, a super protective gadget case, lands on ‘Shark Tank’

Protective cases for gadgets are a dime a dozen, but Josh Inglis hopes he and his business partner can prove on ABC’s “Shark Tank” that their Phoozy company is worth investing in. Their segment is set to air Friday at 8 p.m.
Long-time Atlanta resident Inglis, 44, and his Charlotte buddy, Kevin Conway, have been selling the Phoozy for four years but hope one or more of the Shark Tank investors will help them expand distribution.
Conway, 42, was a professional race car driver including NASCAR and remains an avid surfer, snowboarder and cyclist. He came up with the Phoozy idea after becoming frustrated when his phone would shut down when it either overheated or became too cold. He helped develop a proprietary material that enabled phones to handle extreme temperatures using comparable technology in spacesuits and race cars. The final result became the Phoozy, which also allows gadgets to float in water instead of sink to the bottom of a lake or ocean.
Depending on the device and type of Phoozy, prices range from $30 to $70. The company sells directly off its website as well as many REI stores.
Inglis, who spent 15 years at Home Depot in marketing technology, finance and analytics and has an MBA from Emory University, had his own share of issues with phones while on skiing and scuba diving trips. Conway was able to convince Inglis to leave Home Depot and become the chief operating officer and co-founder of Phoozy.
The Phoozy twosome taped their episode last year. It featured regular Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, as well as recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky, a Mexican-American billionaire founder and executive chairman of snack company Kind.
Whether the Sharks even bite, “Shark Tank” itself is a great promotional tool for any entrepreneur.
He wouldn’t provide financial details before the segment airs on TV but said business grew after the pandemic began, in part because people had more time to pick up outdoor sports where phone safety is a more pressing issue.
Inglis, who comes from a family of self-starting business owners, said it’s a dream come true just to be on “Shark Tank” over its 12 years on-air.
“I’ve definitely seen every episode,” he said. He talked to other companies that had been on the show to glean advice, though he sensed he probably knew everything from just being an inveterate viewer.
“Make sure you have a good story,” he said. “Know your numbers. All the usual stuff. It was just an out-of-body experience to be there in front of the Sharks.”
