Atlanta’s Phoozy, a super protective gadget case, lands on ‘Shark Tank’

The Phoozy twosome taped their episode last year. It featured regular Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, as well as recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky, a Mexican-American billionaire founder and executive chairman of snack company Kind.

Whether the Sharks even bite, “Shark Tank” itself is a great promotional tool for any entrepreneur.

He wouldn’t provide financial details before the segment airs on TV but said business grew after the pandemic began, in part because people had more time to pick up outdoor sports where phone safety is a more pressing issue.

Inglis, who comes from a family of self-starting business owners, said it’s a dream come true just to be on “Shark Tank” over its 12 years on-air.

“I’ve definitely seen every episode,” he said. He talked to other companies that had been on the show to glean advice, though he sensed he probably knew everything from just being an inveterate viewer.

“Make sure you have a good story,” he said. “Know your numbers. All the usual stuff. It was just an out-of-body experience to be there in front of the Sharks.”

