Atlanta’s Big Boi inducts Kate Bush at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Showing how broad Kate Bush’s impact was, OutKast co-creator Big Boi from Atlanta introduced the avant-garde British singer before her official induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night in New York City.

Calling himself the “biggest Kate Bush fan,” Big Boi said while the music of OutKast and Bush may seem different on the surface, he said he enjoys the way her songs “challenge” him as a listener.

“What I love about Kate’s music is that I never know what sound I’m going to hear next. She ignores anything that seems like a formula and instead just does whatever she wants to do, like me,” Big Boi said.

Bush was inducted soon after the Netflix juggernaut drama “Stranger Things,” shot in Atlanta, used her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” prominently for its fourth season in 2022. The song hit a chord and became a surprise top 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 2022 after peaking at 30 on the charts 37 years earlier.

The reclusive singer, who rarely tours or even pops up at any public events, chose not to attend the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

St. Vincent sang “Running Up That Hill” on her behalf.

Others who were inducted were Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and the late George Michael.

