Atlanta’s Ambient Plus Studios: Writers strike has already dried up business

The 10,000-square-foot converted cotton mill has high ceilings, hardwood floors and plenty of ambient light.

Music videos and TV commercials have used Ambient because it resembles a loft or warehouse. Usher used the space to dance in his 2014 Honey Nut Cheerios commercial. Janelle Monae turned it into a yoga studio for her 2015 song “Yoga.” And Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” fame shot a commercial there in February for Essentia Water, Ivany said.

“Create the Escape,” a 2019 kids’ show on Peacock, built escape rooms at Ambient. VH1′s reality show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” has used the space for party scenes.

“We don’t get an entire feature,” Ivany said. “We’re too small. We get scenes. For Netflix’s ‘Raising Dion,’ this was the dance studio for the mother. It’s sometimes used as a cool tech workplace.”

Ivany said before the strike, Ambient’s revenues were split about 50/50 between events and shoots. But with the writers strike likely to drag on for months, he said he might not see regular TV/film business again until the fall.

He has a few party events booked this summer that will help keep the lights on for now. He said he hopes he doesn’t have to lay off any of his 10 employees.

“I think this strike may go on awhile,” Ivany said. “Streaming is a real tension point for the writers. The model for watching TV has changed so much.”