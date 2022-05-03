Atlanta’s Alton Brown returns to ‘Iron Chef’ on Netflix

Atlanta food guru Alton Brown is the latest personality moving to a streaming service.
After decades on Food Network, he is making his Netflix debut by hosting a fresh version of “Iron Chef” called “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” His co-host in this version will be “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish, who has been co-hosting truTV’s “Fast Foodies.”
Brown mentioned the show’s return on Monday during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while cooking wings in a special jet fryer. He hosted “Iron Chef America” on the Food Network from 2004 to 2018 over 246 episodes.
The new version, which will feature five Iron Chefs against challengers in a revamped Kitchen Stadium each episode, is set to debut June 15.
Brown, 59, is also known for his groundbreaking and informatively entertaining Food Network show “Good Eats” and his competition show “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
He also just released a new cookbook “Good Eats: The Final Years.”
If you want to meet him, he is doing a talk and book signing at Variety Playhouse on Wednesday, May 11. Tickets are $50 and include the book.
