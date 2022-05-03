Atlanta’s Alton Brown returns to ‘Iron Chef’ on Netflix

After decades on Food Network, he is making his Netflix debut by hosting a fresh version of “Iron Chef” called “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” His co-host in this version will be “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish, who has been co-hosting truTV’s “Fast Foodies.”

Brown mentioned the show’s return on Monday during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while cooking wings in a special jet fryer. He hosted “Iron Chef America” on the Food Network from 2004 to 2018 over 246 episodes.