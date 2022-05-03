ajc logo
X

Atlanta’s Alton Brown returns to ‘Iron Chef’ on Netflix

Alton Brown is returning to "Iron Chef" in a new competition show on Netflix coming June 15, 2022. FOOD NETWORK

caption arrowCaption
Alton Brown is returning to "Iron Chef" in a new competition show on Netflix coming June 15, 2022. FOOD NETWORK

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
The new variant is called ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’

Atlanta food guru Alton Brown is the latest personality moving to a streaming service.

After decades on Food Network, he is making his Netflix debut by hosting a fresh version of “Iron Chef” called “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” His co-host in this version will be “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish, who has been co-hosting truTV’s “Fast Foodies.”

Brown mentioned the show’s return on Monday during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while cooking wings in a special jet fryer. He hosted “Iron Chef America” on the Food Network from 2004 to 2018 over 246 episodes.

The new version, which will feature five Iron Chefs against challengers in a revamped Kitchen Stadium each episode, is set to debut June 15.

Brown, 59, is also known for his groundbreaking and informatively entertaining Food Network show “Good Eats” and his competition show “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

He also just released a new cookbook “Good Eats: The Final Years.”

If you want to meet him, he is doing a talk and book signing at Variety Playhouse on Wednesday, May 11. Tickets are $50 and include the book.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jeff Daniels to star in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’ based on Tom Wolfe’s novel
5h ago
Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss expected for CultureCon Atlanta on May 7
‘American Idol’ top 10 performance recap on Disney night
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top