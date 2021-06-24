Atlanta’s Alejandro Valdivia provides spice to ‘Masterchef” season 11 cast

In an interview, Valdivia said he considers himself innovative and capable of thinking on his feet. But he got tripped up during the first challenge Wednesday creating a dish with monkfish.

As Valdivia was cooking, Ramsay recommended he “edit” his dish and not overcomplicate things. “I hope I don’t do too much,” Valdivia fretted.

But he did. “My ambition shot me in the foot,” he said, as his dish was picked among the three worst.

He created a five-spiced pan-seared monkfish with creamed potatoes and leeks, mussels, broccolini, asparagus and cucumber garnish. Valdivia told the judges he wanted to go “all out.”

Bastianich said: “Going all out doesn’t mean putting everything in a dish and every technique you know. Going all out means presenting the best dish you could cook with refinement, ability and balance. This dish is the opposite of balanced visually.”

After they sampled the dish, Bastianich said if he had just eaten the potato-leek soup with the monkfish, it would have been “palatable.” Sanchez said the composition was “bizarre” and Valdivia cheapened the dish by blowtorching a cucumber.

Fortunately, another dish by another competitor Elyce Wooten of Chicago was deemed worse than his. So the Atlanta resident survived.

He said in future episodes you’ll see him get emotional multiple times. “You’ll see my cry,” he said. “I love this country more than anything besides God and my family.”

And he said he accepted the critiques from the judges. “I took it on the chin sometimes and that’s okay,” he said. “I can handle it and learn from it.”

As a child, he remembers opening the fridge and sometimes finding nothing in it to eat. He’d have to split a piece of bread with his brother as an entire meal for a day. His life did get better once he came stateside, he said, and he fell in love with cooking.

He enjoys preparing wild game, be it octopus, duck or venison. “I’m a big meat guy,” he said.

Valdivia ran a marathon in Atlanta 11 years ago, then the AJC Peachtree Road Race, which inspired him to move here. “I fell in love with the food and the people,” he said. He started a motorized shades business with a friend in Buckhead and now runs AV Dog Training.

“I’m living the American dream,” he said.

ON TV

“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox and on Hulu the next day