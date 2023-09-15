Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae

Atlanta rap star Jeezy on Thursday filed for divorce from his wife and TV host Jeannie Mae.

The filing in Fulton County Superior Court says Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, is already separated from Mai and they have signed a prenuptial agreement. Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, who was born early last year.

The couple got married in March of 2021 in Atlanta at their home in the middle of the pandemic.

Mai was host of the syndicated talk show “The Real” for eight seasons before it was canceled last year. The couple met when he visited her show as a guest.

“Years later, he asked me out on a date,” Mai told Vanity Fair in 2021. “We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could.”

Grammy nominated Jeezy has had nine top 10 records on the Billboard album chart and several top 10 rap hits including “Put On” and ‘Soul Survivor.”