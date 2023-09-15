Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mae

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
5 minutes ago
X

Atlanta rap star Jeezy on Thursday filed for divorce from his wife and TV host Jeannie Mae.

The filing in Fulton County Superior Court says Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, is already separated from Mai and they have signed a prenuptial agreement. Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, who was born early last year.

The couple got married in March of 2021 in Atlanta at their home in the middle of the pandemic.

Mai was host of the syndicated talk show “The Real” for eight seasons before it was canceled last year. The couple met when he visited her show as a guest.

“Years later, he asked me out on a date,” Mai told Vanity Fair in 2021. “We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could.”

Grammy nominated Jeezy has had nine top 10 records on the Billboard album chart and several top 10 rap hits including “Put On” and ‘Soul Survivor.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cleanup efforts continue after flooding inundates downtown Atlanta53m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DANGEROUS DWELLINGS
How Atlanta's 'war' against dangerous apartments is going
5h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots
6h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Morehouse president eyes growth while preserving historic roots
6h ago

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sanjay Parikh

INTERVIEW: Brent Smith of Shinedown has no physical home but enduring band
21h ago
Kim Zolciak joins MTV’s ‘The Surreal Life’ reality show
23h ago
TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
5h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
19h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top