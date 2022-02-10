Atlanta Pride planning live events in October for first time in three years

“To make up for lost time,” the Facebook post said, “we’re going ALL IN this year... You know the drill. Bring your friends, lovers, and good energy to help us celebrate Atlanta Pride. Stay tuned for more information about marketplace applications, performers, and parade details. We look forward to safely celebrating with everyone again.”

Atlanta Pride typically is held at Piedmont Park and has been an annual event since the early 1970s. It grew steadily over the years and was drawing 150,000 people by 1994 with estimates of 300,000 by the late 2010s. Once held in June, it was moved to October in 2008 to be closer to National Coming Out Day.