Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Pride planning live events in October for first time in three years

A giant rainbow flag makes its way down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta Pride Parade Sunday in Atlanta October 14, 2018. Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

caption arrowCaption
A giant rainbow flag makes its way down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta Pride Parade Sunday in Atlanta October 14, 2018. Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

After the pandemic scuttled the usual Atlanta Pride festivities in 2020 and 2021, organizers announced today that the Pride weekend is back in person Oct. 7-9.

“To make up for lost time,” the Facebook post said, “we’re going ALL IN this year... You know the drill. Bring your friends, lovers, and good energy to help us celebrate Atlanta Pride. Stay tuned for more information about marketplace applications, performers, and parade details. We look forward to safely celebrating with everyone again.”

Atlanta Pride typically is held at Piedmont Park and has been an annual event since the early 1970s. It grew steadily over the years and was drawing 150,000 people by 1994 with estimates of 300,000 by the late 2010s. Once held in June, it was moved to October in 2008 to be closer to National Coming Out Day.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Country 101.5 promises unspecified change Monday
42m ago
Films and TV series set in Georgia but shot elsewhere: ‘Reacher,’ ‘Matlock,’ ‘Designing...
1h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Kacey Musgraves finds hope in heartbreak on her first arena tour
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top