Atlanta Parrotheads mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett

The unexpected death of Jimmy Buffett Friday hit the Parrothead Nation hard in Atlanta and beyond.

Steve Craig, current program director and mid-day host at alt-rock station 99X who played “Margaritaville” plenty of times during his 10-year run at classic rock station 97.1/The River, considered Buffett “one of the most under-rated lyricists of our time. Always associated with the beach-party culture and his notoriously cheesy concert experiences but his songs had a witty cleverness and poignant reflection that goes way beyond margaritas and cheeseburgers. If you look deeper into his songs, they are truly works of art that can make you smile one moment and cry like a baby the next.”

For Mike Rose, a former WGST program director who now does a show on WRFG-FM, Buffett’s passing was a reminder of his own mortality. “Some might hear his songs on a superficial level but they were songs about the challenges in life and maintaining a positive outlook,” Rose said. “If you have followed him over the years, you felt you were growing older right along with him.”

Christopher “Crash” Clark, 11Alive traffic reporter, said his dedication to Buffett is comparable to his love of all things Disney.

“Growing up in south Florida on a beach, it was Jimmy Buffett or nothing while enjoying the sand and the surf,” Clark said. “I can’t count the amount of times I have tailgated dressed in my parrot head best to blend in with the millions who had that laissez-faire lifestyle. I don’t usually get caught up in celebrity life and death but Jimmy’s passing stings.”

On Friday night, A1A, a local Jimmy Buffett tribute band, performed on the green in Tucker. Lead singer Jeff Pike, in a post on his public Facebook feed, said he has been honoring Buffett’s music on stage for 34 years. “I cannot even imagine how my life’s song line would have played out or where I would be today had it not been for the man and his music,” he wrote. “I haven’t the words to describe how the ripples of his music affected my journey. Perhaps in time, they will come, but this morning, I feel adrift at sea, alone in the doldrums and praying for the wind.”

He said he knew Buffett and his band members personally and they “have always been very kind to me, stood behind the band, and given us many great opportunities. I have so many spectacular memories. We had a fantastic gig last night in Tucker, and unfortunately, or fortunately, it is how you look at it; we have a show this evening at The Boot Barn Hall in Gainesville, Georgia. If I could, I would cancel, for I have no idea how to get through it in one piece, but the show must go on. I am sure Jimmy would agree. If you can make the show tonight, that would be wonderful. We can all say goodbye to an old friend together. I could definitely use a shoulder.”

To Rob Roberts, who ran top 40 station Q100 for 10 years, Buffett “encapsulated all the freedoms we long for. He was a Pirate Poet who put words to our desire to get away from the work desk. I lost an important cog of my youth that also carried through to adulthood. He was a legend who deserved the title.”

In Atlanta, Buffett has performed more than 90 times over the past 50 years. According to setlist.fm, he performed at Bistro and the Southeast Music Hall in the early 1970s before he broke it big. By 1976, he was able to draw a crowd at the Omni, which he played multiple times over the years. He also performed at the Fox, Chastain and Lakewood numerous times. Buffett’s last concert in Atlanta was at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta in 2019.

He has performed with Georgians like Alan Jackson (the 2003 classic “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”) and the Zac Brown Band, who did a “CMT Crossroads” with Buffett in 2010.

Joel Katz, the legendary Atlanta music attorney who retired in 2020, represented Buffett for many decades.

And the Atlanta Parrot Head Club has been around for 34 years, doing community service projects and meeting up monthly at The Wing Cafe and Tap House in Marietta, according to its website.

Last year, a Margaritaville restaurant opened by Centennial Olympic Park. It’s associated with a 22-story hotel complex Margaritaville Vacation Club and Club Wyndham.