Atlanta Motor Speedway debuts NASCAR music festival Revs and Riffs with Flo Rida, Candlebox, Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke, appearing Saturday after the race at 8:30 p.m., has a huge local following as a country-leaning rock band that formed more than 20 years ago. Mark Wills, who grew up in North Georgia, had a string of country hits in the early 2000s, most notably his No. 1 “19 Somethin’.” He will hit the stage Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Hutchison said ticket prices have not been increased to cover the cost of the musical talent. This is simply a way to draw a new audience and test a new concept, he said.

“We’re bearing the cost of entertainment to make sure those who choose to come have a good time,” he said, “We want to make some memories, cultivate new NASCAR fans and hope they want to come back.”

The capacity of the grandstand is 71,000 with 1,100 slots for campers inside the stadium and 3,000 more outside.

After going a decade with just a single NASCAR race, Atlanta Motor Speedway last year went back to two annual NASCAR race weekends.

IF YOU GO

Revs and Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival

July 8-10. Various day and weekend passes available starting at $40. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, atlantamotorspeedway.com.