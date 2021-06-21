Hawks Game 7 win drew huge ratings for TNT

The entire Game 7 was close, with no team able to extend a lead beyond seven. This kept the viewers actively engaged.

This is only the second time the Hawks have ever been in the Eastern Conference championship. Koonin, who has seen State Farm Arena go from a restricted 3,200 pandemic attendance to wild sold-out crowds of 16,000-plus again, said sales for the conference finals have been expectedly brisk.

Koonin spent 14 years at Turner Entertainment Networks as the impresario who built the TNT and TBS brands to new heights and convinced Conan O’Brien to join TBS in 2010 (O’Brien’s final show on the network is Thursday). He took over the Hawks in 2014.

To see TNT generate such strong ratings for the Hawks game was heartening to him. “It’s like my life coming full circle,” he said.