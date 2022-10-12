Atlanta ‘American Idol’ singer Willie Spence dies in car accident at age 23

Atlanta resident Willie Spence, who finished second on “American Idol” last year, died Tuesday in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, TMZ said, citing an unnamed relative.
TMZ said he was driving back from Nashville to Atlanta when he crashed into a semitruck that was parked on the side of the road.
The family has not released any formal statement regarding his death.
Spence, who lost 200 pounds prior to taking part in the show after being hospitalized for serious medical issues, became a viral sensation after being captured singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” with both gospel and R&B flair. This led to “Idol” calling and he cruised through the competition singing showcase songs like “Set Fire to the Rain,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Rise Up” before losing to Chayce Beckham.
“I feel the emotion and the power in these types of songs,” he said to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during the competition. “They’re all powerhouse vocalists. That’s what I’m drawn to.”
He performed last year at Atlanta Symphony Hall. At the time, he was living in Dunwoody after growing up in the small town of Douglas in Coffeee County. He moved to Atlanta in the fall of 2020. “This is like second Hollywood to me,” he said.
In an interview before the concert with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spence said he wanted to showcase more gospel than he did on “Idol.”
“A lot of people love seeing that side of me,” he said. “I sung gospel on the show but I didn’t sing it like I normally do. After this, they’ll see how I was raised, where I came from.”
