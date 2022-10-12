Atlanta ‘American Idol’ singer Willie Spence dies in car accident at age 23

He performed last year at Atlanta Symphony Hall. At the time, he was living in Dunwoody after growing up in the small town of Douglas in Coffeee County. He moved to Atlanta in the fall of 2020. “This is like second Hollywood to me,” he said.

In an interview before the concert with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Spence said he wanted to showcase more gospel than he did on “Idol.”

“A lot of people love seeing that side of me,” he said. “I sung gospel on the show but I didn’t sing it like I normally do. After this, they’ll see how I was raised, where I came from.”