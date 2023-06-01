X

Anthony Mackie, Pinky Cole part of Big Tigger’s first annual charity BeltLine BikeFest

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTOS/FIRST LIGHT PRODUCTIONS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

V-103 morning host Big Tigger began cycling on the Beltline during the pandemic as a way to exercise without having to wear a mask.

When Tigger (real name: Darian Morgan) ran into the Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs, he threw out the idea of doing a charity bike ride. Higgs was game.

So this Sunday, Tigger is debuting his first annual Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest with several of his big-name buds taking part including “Captain America” actor Anthony Mackie, Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole, “Sistas” actress Crystal Hayslett and custom bike designer DJ Mars. About 280 people signed up for the 1.5 mile group ride which will run through Atlanta’s new Westside Park.

He also added a family festival with a health fair, free health checks, food trucks from Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, bike lessons from Kidokinetics and kids activities. 1-800-TruckWreck and Aetna Better Health are primary sponsors.

The first 200 guests will get free food and more than 100 bikes and helmets will be donated to Atlanta Public School students from surrounding Beltline neighborhoods.

“It’s important to me that our community stays physically active,” Tigger said in a press release. “We all need to live longer, healthier, more productive lives, not only for ourselves but for the generations following us. I also want Atlanta to see the Beltline as a resource towards those goals.”

In a follow-up interview, Tigger said he had developed relationships over the past three decades and was able to tap into them for a worthy cause.”

“Your network is your net worth,” Tigger said. “I’m very happy to call in people who others know and love.”

The festivities, he said, begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and the weather forecast is good.

“I didn’t want to go overboard this first year,” Tigger said, “but I hope to grow it down the road.”

As for his own biking habits, he said he not is the type to wear a full head-to-toe cycling kit. “I’m no speed racer,” he said. “I like to go leisurely.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

