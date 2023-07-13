Andy Cohen ‘surprised’ that Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann reconciled

Andy Cohen, creator of the “Real Housewives” franchise, said he was “surprised” that Atlanta reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reconciled after weeks of contentious divorce proceedings.

“I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together,” he said on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy.” “I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences.”

Cohen helped make Zolciak a star by casting her on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in 2008.

Zolciak, 45, filed papers last week in Fulton County court dismissing her original divorce filing from 37-year-old Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon. She was on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for several seasons as well as eight years of her spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy” with Biermannn.

Coincidentally, she appeared on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for a cameo appearance this past Sunday. It was taped months ago before all the divorce drama.