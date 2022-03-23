Amy Schumer back on the road, coming to the Roxy Sept. 11

Amy Schumer, who will be part of the hosting team on the Oscars this Sunday, is strategically placing tickets on sale for her upcoming comedy tour this week.
She will be at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets for $69 to $125 are in pre-sale mode (Livenation code: SHOWTIME) and go to the general public Friday.
This is part of a 32-date tour that starts in August and runs through November.
Schumer, who will be joined as host by Regina Hall and Amy Schumer at the Academy Awards, last appeared in Atlanta at the larger Fox Theatre in 2018 and what was then called Philips Arena in 2016. She was the first solo female comic to perform at that venue.
She is now starring in a dramedy, “Life & Beth,” which just came out on Hulu. Reviews have been mostly positive from critics with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers have given it a 75% positive rating on the site.
AMY SCHUMER: 2022 TOUR
Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater
Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield
Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur
Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods
Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater
Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium
Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent
Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando
Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center
Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater
Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater
Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel
Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater
Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre
Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
About the Author