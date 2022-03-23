ajc logo
Amy Schumer back on the road, coming to the Roxy Sept. 11

Amy Schumer attends the premiere of Hulu's "Life & Beth" at SVA Theater on March 16, 2022, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Amy Schumer, who will be part of the hosting team on the Oscars this Sunday, is strategically placing tickets on sale for her upcoming comedy tour this week.

She will be at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets for $69 to $125 are in pre-sale mode (Livenation code: SHOWTIME) and go to the general public Friday.

This is part of a 32-date tour that starts in August and runs through November.

Schumer, who will be joined as host by Regina Hall and Amy Schumer at the Academy Awards, last appeared in Atlanta at the larger Fox Theatre in 2018 and what was then called Philips Arena in 2016. She was the first solo female comic to perform at that venue.

She is now starring in a dramedy, “Life & Beth,” which just came out on Hulu. Reviews have been mostly positive from critics with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers have given it a 75% positive rating on the site.

AMY SCHUMER: 2022 TOUR

Friday, August 5 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Theater

Saturday, August 6 | Atlantic City, NJ | Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Saturday, August 13 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Exhibition Lands-Racetrack Infield

Sunday, August 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Thursday August 18 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur

Friday, August 19 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods

Thursday, August 25 | Moorhead, MN | BlueAmphitheater

Friday, August 26 | Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Auditorium

Saturday, August 27 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Sunday, August 28 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 3 | Hyannis, MA | Cape Cod Melody Tent

Thursday, September 8 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Friday, September 9 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Saturday, September 10 | Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sunday, September 11 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday, September 15 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, September 16| New York, NY | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, September 24 | Verona, NY | Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Wednesday, September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Thursday, September 29 | Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Thursday, October 7 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, October 8 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Event Center

Thursday, October 20 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theater

Friday, October 21 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Saturday, October 22 | Austin, TX | ACL Moody Theater

Sunday, October 23 | Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

Friday, October 28 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, October 29 | Salamanca, NY | Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

Thursday, November 10 | Madison, WI | The Orpheum Theater

Friday, November 11 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater

Saturday, November 12 | Chicago, IL | The Chicago Theatre

Sunday, November 20 | San Diego, CA | Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Featured
