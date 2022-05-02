‘American Idol’ top 10 performance recap on Disney night

The Muppets also popped up multiple times to promote their appearance on the ABC game show “Holey Moley” returning Tuesday at 8 p.m. (ABC is really shameless about cross-promotion and synergy and in this day and age, who can blame them?)

Family members and friends reunited with the contestants at Disney because, you know, Disney is all about family and friends.

Tomorrow? “Idol” celebrates 20 years of the show with performances by many “Idol” alums including Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. (Season 17 winner Laine Hardy was listed in the original press release but was arrested over the weekend for spying on an ex-girlfriend so it’s unclear if he’ll be in Los Angeles for the show.)

Lady K (”How Far I’ll Go” Auliʻi Cravalho from “Moana”) - This ballad fits her voice fairly well and this is a competent cover. But I’m not sure she really improved upon the original and I have a feeling this won’t generate enough votes to keep her around. (Indeed, she didn’t make it.) Katy says she reminded her of Vanessa Williams and calls it a “stunning vocal.” Luke says that performance vaidates why they saved her last week. Grade: B-plus

Noah Thompson (”You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Randy Newman “Toy Story”) - He pours on the charm with this lovely, catchy song and seems to enjoy himself. It’s a smart, crowd-pleasing pick. Relatively speaking, he is the weakest vocalist left in the group so a song with such limited range suited him just fine. Katy says this was her favorite song he’s sung to date except for “Stay” by Rihanna and lauded the vocals. Luke says he brought some fresh nuances to his voice. Grade: B-plus

Emyrson Flora (Carry Me With You” Brandi Carlile from “Onward”) - Pro dancer and performer Derek Hough (who sings a little, too) as mentor provides her solid tips to open up her body and hold her visual focus more. She takes his advice to heart and uses it effectively. She shows more comfort on stage and her vocals are assured as well. Luke says this was the first time he felt she was having fun. Katy says she has come far and has come out of her shell. She really likes her lower register. Grade: A-minus

HunterGirl (”I See the Light” Mandy Moore and Zachary Levy from “Tangled”) - She is singing this entirely without her Southern accent and sincerely makes it work with an enchanting performance. This is yet another performance where she shows she could win the entire competition. Katy says the Disney magic is real and she had her best vocal to date, dubbing it a ‘Cinderella moment.” Luke says he could foresee the dynamics of her career and her elegance was impressive. (He also used this as a moment to honor the late Naomi Judd, who died the day before.) Grade: A-minus/A

Jay Copeland (”Remember Me” from “Coco”) - He feels more authentic when he does ballads. This song enables him to show off his vocal skills and he ends with an effective big note. Katy says he really uses the stage to his advantage and controls both his falsetto and full voice. Luke says his vocal choices are so classic. Grade: A-minus/B-plus

Leah Marlene (”When She Loved Me” Sarah McLachlan from “Toy Story 2″) - She considered doing this with a piano but after talking to Derek wisely decided not to. Instead, she was able to hone in on her vocals. She brings heart and soul to her performance, showcasing a whiff of vulnerability. Luke says she has yet to hit a bad note and tells a great story. Katy says her delivery was silky smooth. Grade: A/A-minus

Nicolina (”Poor Unfortunate Souls” by Pat Carroll from “The Little Mermaid”) - Derek tells her not to imitate Ursula’s accent and she says she wants to balance the theatrical and the pop modern worlds. This is a high-risk song because it is campy and theatrical by its very nature and it’s focused on a villain. She can’t entirely get rid of the camp embedded in the song. If anything, it’s a nice audition for a Broadway gig down the road. Katy says she stole the show. Grade: A-minus/B-plus

Mike Parker (”You’ll Be In My Heart” Phil Collins from “Tarzan”) - His mom is battling leukemia so he wanted to sing something for her. She was in good spirits during the visit to Disneyland, which helped his mood. He performs with aplomb and warmth and ease with a nice set of runs at the end. Katy says the key change partway through lifted the song. Luke says he showed new elements. Grade: A-minus/B-plus

Christian Guardino (”Circle of Life” Elton John from “The Lion King”) - Derek boosted his confidence by calling Michael Bublé on his smartphone so Christian could sing to him. This is a big song and Christian pulls out all the vocal stops. Excessive? Maybe, but effective for this particular stage. Luke says he nailed it. Lionel says he was shining in his own light. Katy says he didn’t overdo it. Grade: A-minus

Fritz Hager (”Go the Distance” from “Hercules”) - After a thrilling time seeing his family and enjoying the “Star Wars” rides and characters, he does a lightsaber battle with Derek. He takes a not terribly interesting Disney song and shapes it into his own emotive, go-for-it performance. He really connects with the music and the audience. Can he go the distance and win this competition? Sure. Grade: A/A-minus