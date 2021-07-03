‘American Idol’ notes: David Archuleta, Kelly Clarkson, Kat McPhee, Lauren Alaina

David Archuleta, season 7 runner-up for “American Idol,” revealed on social media that he has feelings for both genders.
“I think I was a lot more scared before,” Archuleta told ABC News’ Steve Osunsami on “Good Morning America” recently. “Because I always felt there was something that I had to keep to myself. There’s so much relief to not feel like you have to hide a part of yourself, like a secret.”
He said he told his family seven years ago.
“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I’m not sure about my own sexuality,” Archuleta wrote on Instagram. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people … which people call asexual.”
Archuleta, who is a a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wrote that asexuality “works” because of his religious commitment to not have sex before marriage, but he sympathizes with other LGBTQ members who may be “wrestling to follow” their religion.
“You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan,” Archuleta wrote. “I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose.”
“Instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality. So many other traits of who I am come from how I’ve been created,” he added.
Kelly Clarkson on Friday requested to a judge that she be granted a divorce, according to TMZ.
Her attorney Laura Wasser made the request in legal papers, leaving other issues like money and child custody for another day.
Her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been challenging the prenup. They married in 2013 and have two children. They split last year. She has primary physical custody since he moved to Montana. She remains in Los Angeles, where she shoots her talk show. He is receiving temporary spousal support.
Her talk show also recently pocketed three Daytime Emmys: outstanding entertainment talk show host, outstanding entertainment talk show and a technical award for mixing. It airs in Atlanta at 10 a.m. weekdays on ABC affiliate WSB-TV.
Katharine McPhee’s Netflix series “Country Comfort” was canceled after one season.
This is the third show in which she has been a TV regular following NBC drama “Smash” (2012-13) and CBS’ “Scorpion” (2014-2018). This was her first sitcom, which debuted in March. She played a struggling country singer who becomes the nanny of a musical family.
“She’s just constantly running around in circles,” McPhee said in a recent phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I noticed as the episodes went on that my speaking voice became more nasally and high-pitched. I leaned on the writing and the showrunner to find my character. It wasn’t that hard, to be honest.”
Netflix doesn’t shoot pilots. It gives shows entire seasons before it decides whether to give them a second season or not.
Georgia native and season 10 runner-up “Idol” singer Lauren Alaina has penned a self-help book coming out Nov. 2.
Called “Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You To Be,” the book follows her life, including her time on “Idol” and “Dancing With the Stars” and her own personal struggles with weight, a loved one’s death and personal self-doubt.
Fellow Georgia native Trisha Yearwood wrote the foreword.
Alaina is also starring in an upcoming Hallmark romantic comedy, “Roadhouse Romance,” and is touring soon with Florida Georgia Line.
Adam Lambert has sung an original song, “These Are Your Rights,” for the animated Netflix series “We the People,” which is a way to educate young people about U.S. civics. The series comes out July 4.
Written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the song provides a history lesson about the Bill of Rights.
Sample lyrics: “These are your rights/ They keep you free/ They keep our country a democracy/ People test them every day; it’s true/ That’s where it comes to you.”
Chris Daughtry’s latest music video, “Heavy is the Crown,” features Daughtry in a big-time beard and his band trying to escape apocalyptic forces.
