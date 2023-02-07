AMC’s tiered ticketing for better seats is another added pricing wrinkle

Theaters also charge more for 3D showings, and matinee pricing has been around for decades.

Brandt Gully, who owns Sandy Springs Cinema & Taphouse, said his theater will sometimes charge more for a high-demand movie on opening weekend or if a film is particularly hot. “Call it surge pricing, similar to the pro-sports ticketing model,” he said.

Christopher Escobar, owner of Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, said he purchased AMC stock in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic and then made a profit when the prices bounded back. He still owns a few shares. He said this new AMC policy is just a gimmick to get them attention and doubts it will help their bottom line.

The chain has $10 billion in debt and according to TheStreet.com, is burning through cash.

“They’re flailing about,” Escobar said. “They don’t know what to do.”

AMC’s most direct rival Regal Cinema is in even worse financial shape, exacerbated by the pandemic. Its parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy protection last September and has been closing theaters nationwide, including Atlanta’s Tara Cinema in November.