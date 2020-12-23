Amazon Prime releases ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer

More than three decades have passed and a dying King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) has passed the crown of Zamunda to his son Akeem (Eddie Murphy). But Joffer also informs Akeem that he has a long-lost son, Lavell (Jermaine Fowler), back in New York. Lavell is supposed to be the male heir since, in Zamunda, females still can’t run the show. (Akeem has a daughter with Lisa McDowell, played again by Shari Headley.)

Apparently, Akeem had a fling at some point in the late 1980s, information not divulged in the original film.

So Akeem and his reluctant sidekick Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return to Queens, New York, where they must inform Lavell of the news and convince him that he must fulfill his royal destiny. Other big names that pop up in the sequel are Wesley Snipes and Tracy Morgan.

The trailer features both Murphy and Hall resurrecting some other characters they played in the original movie including Murphy’s unctuous Randy Watson, the singer nicknamed “Sexual Chocolate.” Hall again plays Rev. Brown and Morris in the barbershop.

In said barbershop, the regulars roast Akeem and Semmi when they return: “Hey, it’s Kunta Kinte and ebola!” “The famine and “Blood Diamond,” and “Nelson Mandela and Winnie!”

When a younger customer throws in “Those hungry babies with the flies on their face,” the others harangue him for going over the line and being “politically incorrect.”