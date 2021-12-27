After 15-year legal dispute, James Brown’s estate is finally sold for an estimated $90 million

Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, more than a dozen lawsuits were filed for a variety of reasons such as questioning the value of his estate and how his assets would be split. Tomi Rae Hynie, for one, claimed to have been married to him and wanted a part of the estate, as did five of Brown’s children. Last year, a South Carolina Supreme Court judge ruled that since Hynie had not dissolved a previous marriage, she and Brown were not legally married and she had no right to any part of his estate.

Brown was dubbed the Godfather of Soul and “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business” and became a legendary figure in music with classic hits like “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “It’s a Man’s Man’s World” and “Living in America.”

Primary Wave is one of several companies in recent years who have been buying out the rights to major musical acts’ works. Bruce Springsteen last week, for instance, sold his music to Sony Music Entertainment for a whopping $550 million.