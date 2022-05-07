ABC fires Fred Savage from ‘The Wonder Years’ over misconduct allegations, cancels ‘Queens’

A female crew member who worked on Savage’s Fox comedy “The Grinder” in a lawsuit accused him of attacking and harassing her on set and “intimidating and tormenting” women in 2015.

Savage has not commented on his firing as of Saturday morning.

In other ABC series news, the network on Friday also officially canceled “Queens,” a soapy drama starring Eve and Brandy shot in metro Atlanta that failed to find an audience.

“Queens” was the lowest-rated scripted drama on the network at the time it debuted last fall, opening weak with fewer than 2 million overnight ratings and barely reaching 1 million by its 13th episode.

While similar shows “Empire” and “Star” did well on Fox a few years back, the landscape has shifted and broadcast networks have struggled with any new drama series not involving cops or doctors. Another ABC family drama “Promised Land” opened poorly as well and was shunted off to Hulu after five episodes.