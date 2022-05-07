ABC fires Fred Savage from ‘The Wonder Years’ over misconduct allegations, cancels ‘Queens’

ABC fired Fred Savage from the reboot of “The Wonder Years” as an executive producer and director. Deadline cited unspecified inappropriate behavior and verbal outbursts. Allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal, ABC confirmed in a statement.
Savage, now 45, starred in the beloved original series, which aired from 1988 to 1993.
The new version was shot in metro Atlanta and, like the original, was set in the 1960s but this time focuses on a Black family in Alabama.
“The Wonder Years” was a mid-level performer on ABC and remains in contention for a second season. It averaged about 2.5 million overnight viewers.
Savage has had issues in the past. Actress Alley Mills, who played his mom on the original show, claimed in 2018 that the first “Wonder Years” was axed after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Savage and co-star Jason Hervey, which she said was settled out of court.
A female crew member who worked on Savage’s Fox comedy “The Grinder” in a lawsuit accused him of attacking and harassing her on set and “intimidating and tormenting” women in 2015.
Savage has not commented on his firing as of Saturday morning.
In other ABC series news, the network on Friday also officially canceled “Queens,” a soapy drama starring Eve and Brandy shot in metro Atlanta that failed to find an audience.
“Queens” was the lowest-rated scripted drama on the network at the time it debuted last fall, opening weak with fewer than 2 million overnight ratings and barely reaching 1 million by its 13th episode.
While similar shows “Empire” and “Star” did well on Fox a few years back, the landscape has shifted and broadcast networks have struggled with any new drama series not involving cops or doctors. Another ABC family drama “Promised Land” opened poorly as well and was shunted off to Hulu after five episodes.
