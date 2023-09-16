ABC cancels ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot, which was shot in Atlanta

It lasted two seasons

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
51 minutes ago
X

Another TV series shot in Atlanta is dead: this time, it’s ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” a well-regarded reboot of the 1980s/90s series.

The recent version, set in Alabama in the 1960s, featured Dulé Hill (”The West Wing”) with Don Cheadle as the narrator.

The first season premiered in 2021 and aired a full 22 episodes. But ABC reduced the second season order to 10 episodes, then bumped it into this past summer. The second season finale aired Aug. 16.

Fred Savage, who starred in the original series, was a director and executive producer on the new version but was fired last year following a misconduct investigation.

It’s been a brutal year for broadcast TV in Atlanta. CBS’s effort to re-do the film “True Lies” into TV series form didn’t work and lasted just one season. Fox retired its medical series “The Resident” after six years. The CW, under new ownership, has largely bailed on domestic scripted series and killed off three series shot in metro Atlanta: “Naomi,” “DC’s Stargirl” and “Gotham Knights.”

The only remaining scripted shows on broadcast television shot in Atlanta are ABC’s popular cop drama ‘Will Trent” and NBC’s upcoming new thriller “Found,” which finished shooting before the writers’ strike began.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Former Gov. Deal and the late Sandra Deal to be honored at ‘Heroes, Saints & Legends’3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man who broke into DeKalb apartment fatally shot by homeowner
3h ago

Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

Gunman sought after fight at Sandy Springs nightclub turns deadly
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation
7h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

INTERVIEW: Roy Wood Jr., without ‘The Daily Show,’ finds solace in stand up
Atlanta rap star Jeezy files for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai
INTERVIEW: Brent Smith of Shinedown has no physical home but enduring band
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top