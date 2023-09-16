ABC cancels ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot, which was shot in Atlanta

Another TV series shot in Atlanta is dead: this time, it’s ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” a well-regarded reboot of the 1980s/90s series.

The recent version, set in Alabama in the 1960s, featured Dulé Hill (”The West Wing”) with Don Cheadle as the narrator.

The first season premiered in 2021 and aired a full 22 episodes. But ABC reduced the second season order to 10 episodes, then bumped it into this past summer. The second season finale aired Aug. 16.

Fred Savage, who starred in the original series, was a director and executive producer on the new version but was fired last year following a misconduct investigation.

It’s been a brutal year for broadcast TV in Atlanta. CBS’s effort to re-do the film “True Lies” into TV series form didn’t work and lasted just one season. Fox retired its medical series “The Resident” after six years. The CW, under new ownership, has largely bailed on domestic scripted series and killed off three series shot in metro Atlanta: “Naomi,” “DC’s Stargirl” and “Gotham Knights.”

The only remaining scripted shows on broadcast television shot in Atlanta are ABC’s popular cop drama ‘Will Trent” and NBC’s upcoming new thriller “Found,” which finished shooting before the writers’ strike began.