A reunited Blink-182 coming to Atlanta in 2023

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
The trio is planning to be at State Farm Arena July 13.

Blink-182, with its original lineup back together, is doing an extensive tour in 2023 that includes a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta July 13.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Blink-182′s website. Prices, which will likely include variable-priced tickets based on demand, have not been released.

Original member Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015, is back, replacing sub and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. A new single “Edging” is coming out Oct. 14 and a new album is planned, the group’s first with DeLonge since 2011.

DeLonge joins Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, who formed the band in 1992 and broke it big in 1999 with the multi-platinum album “Enema of the State” featuring hit singles such as “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “Adam’s Song.” Other alternative rock hits that came later include “I Miss You” and “Bored to Death.”

The band released a video announcement Tuesday that is a one-note double entendre.

Here are the North American dates:

May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

July 3 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

July 5 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center*

July 7 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center*

July 8 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center*

July 10 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena*

July 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena*

July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*

July 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

