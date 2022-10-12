A reunited Blink-182 coming to Atlanta in 2023

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Blink-182′s website. Prices, which will likely include variable-priced tickets based on demand, have not been released.

Original member Tom DeLonge, who left the group in 2015, is back, replacing sub and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. A new single “Edging” is coming out Oct. 14 and a new album is planned, the group’s first with DeLonge since 2011.