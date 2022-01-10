97.1/The River ‘boycotts’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ until Georgia/Alabama game is over

“We interrupt this entirely inappropriate Lynyrd Skynyrd song, which has been deemed offensive to any red-blooded member of Dawg nation,” the radio station promo intoned. “From now until Monday’s college football national championship rematch between Georgia and Alabama, 97.1/The River will refrain from subjecting Bulldog fans to the song ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’”

The ad jokily notes that “Skynyrd ain’t even from Alabama.” Most of the band hails from Jacksonville, Florida.