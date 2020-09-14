2020′s unusual virtual Southeast Emmy awards featured many of the same winners as years past

Georgia Public Broadcasting won seven Emmys, including best writer for Jaye Watson, a former 11Alive reporter.

Fox Sports South grabbed four, including best sports anchor for Jerome Jurenovich for the fifth time.

WSB-TV, which again took home three Emmys, also won for best newscast and best investigative reporter Nicole Carr.

Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) does not normally place nominations for Emmy awards but individuals occasionally pay for entries themselves. This year, sportscaster Justin Felder won for best sports on-air talent.

Among 11Alive’s wins: news excellence, best major market morning newscast (“Morning Rush”) and best anchor (Cheryl Preheim again).

And two 11Alive reporters were big winners, as they have been in recent years: 11Alive investigative reporter Brendan Keefe remains Mr. Emmy. He pocketed 7 more Emmys out of 12 nominations. His lifetime total is now 105. He has collected 54 since joining 11Alive six years ago.

His colleague Matt Pearl won five more including best special assignment reporter and best video journalist.