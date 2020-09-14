2020′s unusual virtual Southeast Emmy awards featured many of the same winners as years past

During the first-ever partially virtual Southeast Emmy awards this past weekend, the results weren’t all that different from years past. 11Alive won the most Emmys by a wide margin, while Channel 2 Action News landed the overall excellence Emmy.
The Emmy organizers found a way to make the event appear somewhat like the normal version by holding it at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead. That is where the ceremony is usually held every June. A handful of presenters were there to hand out the Emmys in the ballroom.
But nominees, instead of breaking bread with their colleagues before a live band, watched from their homes and will receive their trophies by mail. With no applause and thank-you speeches, the event only took two and a half hours instead of three.
NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) brought home 24 wins, down from a record 36 last year. But there were an unusual number of ties last year, which resulted in more winners than normal.
CBS46 this year won nine Emmys (vs. 11 last year) including best consumer news series with “Better Call Harry” featuring Harry Samler and best general assignment on-air talent for Adam Harding.
Georgia Public Broadcasting won seven Emmys, including best writer for Jaye Watson, a former 11Alive reporter.
Fox Sports South grabbed four, including best sports anchor for Jerome Jurenovich for the fifth time.
WSB-TV, which again took home three Emmys, also won for best newscast and best investigative reporter Nicole Carr.
Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) does not normally place nominations for Emmy awards but individuals occasionally pay for entries themselves. This year, sportscaster Justin Felder won for best sports on-air talent.
Among 11Alive’s wins: news excellence, best major market morning newscast (“Morning Rush”) and best anchor (Cheryl Preheim again).
And two 11Alive reporters were big winners, as they have been in recent years: 11Alive investigative reporter Brendan Keefe remains Mr. Emmy. He pocketed 7 more Emmys out of 12 nominations. His lifetime total is now 105. He has collected 54 since joining 11Alive six years ago.
His colleague Matt Pearl won five more including best special assignment reporter and best video journalist.