11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends

Jennifer Bellamy will join Jones at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. as co-anchor.

In a memo to staff, 11Alive news director Jennifer Rigby said the move was made to allow “us to better increase team familiarity and build an audience from 5, 6 and into the 11 p.m.”

The move for Hullinger was made because of his “depth in sports and news is a strong fit for a robust weekend audience that so often flows from a major sporting event. Weekends are an important time to expose our audience to our news product,” according to Rigby’s memo.

The changes officially take place the week of July 11, the memo said.

Evening anchor Shiba Russell last month departed the station after six years to move to the Northeast for an unspecified new job. The 11Alive job opening to replace her as an evening anchor will post soon.