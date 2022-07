Combined Shape Caption

When it's hot outside, splash pads are easily accessible and often free places to cool down.Their design keeps water from pooling in the play area, making them safe from drowning.Unregulated splash pads have hidden dangers, however, that can make you and kids ill.If the water isn't disinfected, germs can grow in it and be spread through the pipes.In 2021, a 3-year-old in Texas died from a brain-eating amoeba he got after playingin a splash pad