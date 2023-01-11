TikTok-viral candle warmer lamps might be just what your home is missing

“Love this product!” Amazon verified purchaser A.B. commented on the website. “It adds a nice cozy glow and allows for the scent of candles to be used without the fear of forgetting to blow out the candle. Will be buying another!

Another Amazon verified purchaser, however, was not so pleased.

“The lamp is much more expensive than most similar candle warmers on Amazon,” the commented. “But the quality is terrible, not worth the price at all. The light is broken within six months. (I changed the light bulb, but it still doesn’t work). Avoid buying this warmer lamp.”

According to the Amazon listing, the candle warmer lamp is designed to be environmentally friendly and hazard free.

“The electric candle warmer lamp works on a 50-watt halogen warming bulb (included) melts the candle form the top down,” the Amazon listing said. “No open fire means no flame, no smoke, no soot and no pollution