TikTok-viral candle warmer lamps might be just what your home is missing

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Over the past few months, #DesignTok has been taken over by a new interior design trend — candle warmer lamps. According to Sheknows.com, the TikTok trend kicked off when SunriseValleyFarm.Co (@sunrisevalleyfarm.co) lauded the Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp.

“This is the best purchase I have ever made from Amazon,” The SunriseValleyFarm.co account said. “It’s this vintage-inspired candle warming lamp and I’m so obsessed with it that I already ordered a second one for our bedroom.

“The great thing about this is it [releases fewer toxins] into the air, you have no open flame, and I swear the candle smells more when I use it this way. It also comes with this dimmer switch and a two-, four-, and eight-hour timer, so you don’t have to worry about it. And you can also use this thing to keep your drinks warm. So run, don’t walk. Grab this.”

@apartmenttherapy This makes your candles last longer and look good while doing it! Tap the link in our bio to shop this #candlewarmer#AsSeenOnAT #tiktokmademebuyit ♬ original sound - Apartment Therapy
With 80 reviews on Amazon, the lamp currently holds a 4.5-star rating. A total 79% of reviews scored the item a five-star ratings, while 6% only gave it a one-star rating.

“Love this product!” Amazon verified purchaser A.B. commented on the website. “It adds a nice cozy glow and allows for the scent of candles to be used without the fear of forgetting to blow out the candle. Will be buying another!

Another Amazon verified purchaser, however, was not so pleased.

@sunrisevalleyfarm.co Yall LOVED these candle warming lamps! I linked a few other adorable options in my Amazin storefront in my bio! And thank you a million for shopping through my links, it means the world! 😘 #greenscreenvideo #candlewarmer #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonhome #cozyvibes #cozyhome #amazonreview #soldout #homedecor #cozyvibes #falldecor #fallvibes #gifttok #giftideas ♬ original sound - Ana O
“The lamp is much more expensive than most similar candle warmers on Amazon,” the commented. “But the quality is terrible, not worth the price at all. The light is broken within six months. (I changed the light bulb, but it still doesn’t work). Avoid buying this warmer lamp.”

According to the Amazon listing, the candle warmer lamp is designed to be environmentally friendly and hazard free.

“The electric candle warmer lamp works on a 50-watt halogen warming bulb (included) melts the candle form the top down,” the Amazon listing said. “No open fire means no flame, no smoke, no soot and no pollution

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

