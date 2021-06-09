These 5 things can give you a high-end shower design

Boost accessories

Enhance the flow of your shower by strategically placing hooks and bars for your towels and robes. According to The Spruce, towel fixtures should be placed close to each sink and bath fixture for convenience.

Make it a shower-tub combination

Increase your home’s resale value by combining your shower and tub. “Before you rip out your tub give some serious thought to the types of buyers who might be interested in buying your property down the line,” investor and TV host Scott McGillivray said on his website. “If it’s empty nesters or the elderly you’re probably ok, but if it’s more likely to be a family you need to have a tub. My advice is that you should always have at least one tub in the house.”