The art of pattern mixing

Pattern mixing is a design term that essentially means curating a variety of textiles with different patterns, colors and textures to create a stunning layered but cohesive look. There are so many places to incorporate fabric and other surface coverings into your home, whether it be an array of pillows for your living areas or bedroom, window treatments, tabletop linens, rugs, wall coverings and of course, your furniture itself.

While there are no hard rules for pattern mixing, there are ways to make the process easier on yourself. Start the process by finding a “hero” or “sparkle” fabric. A hero fabric is the textile you can’t live without, the one that makes your heart race, the pièce de resistance you know you must have in your space. Once you have your star, you can begin to build upon it for a complete look.