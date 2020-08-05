The ‘art’ of filling your home with art

“The big secret about the art world is that there kinda is no art world. It’s more about learning the landscape, honing your aesthetic and making a few connections. Cash flow, thankfully, is secondary,” the publication notes.

Before jumping in to a purchase, do your homework. With some research, you can find some bargains on art and you can also find times to buy artwork that will benefit charity.

Additionally, the key to building your own art gallery is buying pieces you like. Rather than buying pieces and hoping to flip them for a profit, purchase what you love and hold on to it.

Business Insider also recommends leaning toward classic, instead of trendy.

“Don’t be too hip. It’s hard to be on the upside of the curve unless you’re an insider. Better to buy something that’s gone a bit obscure, even out — think modern, not contemporary,” the article notes.

Tips for displaying art in your home

As you begin to grow your collection, properly displaying it makes all the difference.

On its website, design magazine Dwell notes, “Hanging art on your walls doesn’t have to be a stressful experience — instead, it should be a fun and inspiring, creative challenge.”

First of all, make sure the art fits in the space. If you have a pieces of a variety of shapes and sizes, consider a gallery wall.

When hanging your art, keep it in a straight line and grid display, Dwell notes.

Finally, hang your art at eye level.

“If you’re hanging art above a sofa, the golden rule is to hang it one-hand’s width above the sofa. There’s some wiggle room here, but always be careful not to hang your art too high,” according to dwell.