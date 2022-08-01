Striking Va-Hi home is the ultimate indoor/outdoor escape

Marrying the couple’s very different personal design tastes was a bit of a challenge, Presmanes noted, exemplified by their separate bedrooms that each have their own distinct style. McBrearty and Mullis have been together for 15 years, but with opposite sleep schedules and bedtime rituals, they’ve found that it’s easier to occupy their own spaces during the week. “He likes having a fan on, I don’t like a fan. I’m a night owl and he goes to bed early,” McBrearty explained.

Something everyone who sees the house can agree on, though, is how special the wall-to-wall steel doors are out back. The wide doors replaced a staircase obstructing the view of the yard, and open accordion-style to seamlessly connect the home with the outdoors.

“I love the family room area with the natural light and handsome kitchen,” Presmanes said. “The view out to the pool is wonderful and the doors frame everything so beautifully.”

Snapshot

Residents: Brian McBrearty, Dustin Mullis, and Trish (chihuahua)

Resident occupations: Both own and operate six Zaxby’s restaurants

Location: Virginia-Highland

Square feet: 4,050

Bedrooms/baths: 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath

Year built: 1920

Year bought: 2021

Favorite architectural elements: The big front porch, high ceilings, fireplaces, and big windows with lots of light.

Type of renovations: A full home renovation that included adding a new floor upstairs (2000 square feet), updating the pool, adding a new spa hot tub, and building a pool house/carport

Cost of renovations: a little over $1 million

Builder: Lawrence Stacconi

Architect: Adam Stillman

Contractors: Landscaping by Thrive, audio/visual installations by SB Comm, pool and spa by Precision Pools, custom cabinetry by Wood Cabinet Design, iron work on the Juliet balcony by Mike Wsol and Static Sense

Favorite room: the kitchen/family room with wall-to-wall iron doors that accordion open and overlook the pool/spa

Favorite piece of furniture: the dining room table

Favorite outdoor feature: pool and spa

Design consultants: Interior designer Leisa Presmanes of Presmanes Interiors, AGM Stoneworks

Artwork: Angel Allen, Bob Landstrom, Kathy Wright, John Patrick McChesney, and Andrea Mary Marshall

Resources: Furniture and decor from Four Hands, CB2, Design Within Reach, Etu Home, Loloi, Noir, Arteriors, Anthropologie, Scott’s Antiques Market, Myers Carpet, Wood Cabinet Design; lighting from Rejuvenation, Circa, Cedar and Moss, and Regina Andrews; paint from Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams; wallpaper from Hygge and West; faucets by Kohler; window treatments from The Shade Store