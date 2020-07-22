Extend your living space outdoors with these aspirational patios and decks

“Outdoor living spaces don’t have to be limited to a complete table and chair set placed on a deck or patio,” the website notes. “Creating an outdoor room can mean a seating area under a favorite tree, a bistro table, and chairs nestled in the garden, or a lounge set by the fire pit. Look around your yard and find a space that seems cozy.”

Once you’ve decided where your focal point will be, you can make it cozy with low-maintenance plants like succulents or cordylines.

To make the most of your space, it’s also important to consider your lighting options. An affordable option is hanging some string lights, the Spacewise blog notes.

“If you’re looking to have one of the most beautiful backyards on the block, invest in outdoor lighting. Drape string lights down from a pergola or across your outdoor living space to give it a starry-night feel,” the website recommends. “You can also line any patio or garden path with torches and lanterns for soft lighting.”