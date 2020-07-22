Extend your living space outdoors with these aspirational patios and decks

While summertime is now in full swing here in Georgia, this summer is anything but typical. As everyone looks to navigate social distancing, many events and gatherings have been rescheduled or canceled all together.
Without many options for public gatherings, perhaps you are looking to spruce up your own yard or patio in order to enjoy the warm weather in style. Like most home-improvement projects, updating your outdoor space can get expensive quickly. However, you don’t have to break the bank in order to build your own outdoor oasis.
To bring you some inspiration, we have dug through the Private Quarters archives and pulled together some of the dreamiest outdoor spaces we have featured throughout the years. While some feature pools, many can be brought to life with a few simple touches like colorful seating options, fun lights and plenty of plants.
If you are looking to breathe new life into your yard, here are some ways to do so on a budget.
First, start by evaluating your space. Whether you are entertaining guests or just looking for a quiet place to read or relax, you are going to need somewhere to sit, however, the home decor site, the Spruce, notes that the best seating option depends on what your yard is like.
“Outdoor living spaces don’t have to be limited to a complete table and chair set placed on a deck or patio,” the website notes. “Creating an outdoor room can mean a seating area under a favorite tree, a bistro table, and chairs nestled in the garden, or a lounge set by the fire pit. Look around your yard and find a space that seems cozy.”
Once you’ve decided where your focal point will be, you can make it cozy with low-maintenance plants like succulents or cordylines.
To make the most of your space, it’s also important to consider your lighting options. An affordable option is hanging some string lights, the Spacewise blog notes.
“If you’re looking to have one of the most beautiful backyards on the block, invest in outdoor lighting. Drape string lights down from a pergola or across your outdoor living space to give it a starry-night feel,” the website recommends. “You can also line any patio or garden path with torches and lanterns for soft lighting.”