Small kitchen? Here’s how to make the most of it

A small kitchen doesn’t have to be a bad thing. They save space in your home, are easier to clean and can be more efficient when properly organized and designed. But if you find yourself with crowded countertops and not enough room for storage, then you may want to consider making some updates.
Every week the AJC’s Private Quarters takes you inside some of metro Atlanta’s most stylish homes, and this week is all about small but glamorous kitchens. If your small kitchen is in need of some updating, you’ll want to check out the following tips for making the most of the space you have.
If you’re looking to make your small kitchen feel bigger there are a few design tips you can use.
The easiest way to open up your kitchen is by lightening it up. If you’ve got a dark kitchen it’s likely to feel even smaller. By painting it a lighter color, the kitchen will reflect more light. Another tip, according to House Beautiful, is to lay subway tile horizontally on the kitchen backsplash.
To make your kitchen more functional, consider scaling back on the number of plates, bowls and other kitchen accessories to just the essentials. The less clutter, the better. For a small kitchen, organization is also key. Try using any open space for organization. “If you’re adding shelves for storage, you don’t want them to look cluttered,” writes House Beautiful. “Arrange bowls and mugs by color so everything feels cohesive.”
Adding mirrors or a high-gloss finish to cabinetry and appliances can also give your kitchen the illusion of more space. You’ll also want to go all out with the backsplash, according to The Spruce. “The backsplash is the perfect place to start since a fancy treatment here will liven up the entire kitchen. A small kitchen backsplash is not a lot of square footage, so if you want lavish limestone, glistening glass mosaic, or antique tin tile in the backsplash, chances are good that your budget can support it.”
A quick and easy way to add color and warmth to a petite kitchen is by adding a colorful rug or runner. Small kitchens don’t always have a lot of room for design touches so adding a rug will help add a small style element. “When there’s not much you can do with a cramped space without making it feel even smaller, add a rug,” according to House Beautiful. “It’ll warm it up, and add color and pattern without overwhelming your kitchen.”
Skip the hardware on your cabinetry and drawers to make your space more sleek and streamlined and less cluttered. Another option to save even more space is to shrink your sink. A lot of smaller kitchens have larger than necessary sinks that could be downsized to provide more counter space.