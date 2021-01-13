Small kitchen? Here’s how to make the most of it

Adding mirrors or a high-gloss finish to cabinetry and appliances can also give your kitchen the illusion of more space. You’ll also want to go all out with the backsplash, according to The Spruce. “The backsplash is the perfect place to start since a fancy treatment here will liven up the entire kitchen. A small kitchen backsplash is not a lot of square footage, so if you want lavish limestone, glistening glass mosaic, or antique tin tile in the backsplash, chances are good that your budget can support it.”

A quick and easy way to add color and warmth to a petite kitchen is by adding a colorful rug or runner. Small kitchens don’t always have a lot of room for design touches so adding a rug will help add a small style element. “When there’s not much you can do with a cramped space without making it feel even smaller, add a rug,” according to House Beautiful. “It’ll warm it up, and add color and pattern without overwhelming your kitchen.”

Skip the hardware on your cabinetry and drawers to make your space more sleek and streamlined and less cluttered. Another option to save even more space is to shrink your sink. A lot of smaller kitchens have larger than necessary sinks that could be downsized to provide more counter space.