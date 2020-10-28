Simple and sleek: Get inspired with these contemporary Atlanta homes

As for color, contemporary style does rely heavily on white and other neutral colors like gray and taupe. But what’s great about contemporary style is that it’s open for interpretation. There aren’t set rules because the rules are always changing and high-contrast is an important element. Bold accent colors like teal, navy, yellow are a great addition to a contemporary color palette.

“Color in contemporary-style spaces can be as bright and bold — or as soft and subtle — as you want it to be,” according to Houzz. “Thoughtful handling of negative space and a confident application of color, when used, are more integral to this look than sticking to any particular color palette.”

Keep in mind that contemporary style, while minimal, does not have to be cold and sterile. There is plenty of room for comfort and function when it comes to execution. But structural shapes are a must: “Furniture, lighting and accent pieces share a sleek aesthetic with strong shapes and unique silhouettes. Look for slim chair profiles, long and low sofas, and sculptural light fixtures," writes Houzz.

In short, contemporary style is very much what you make it but you want to keep structure in mind and keep accents at a minimum. Sometimes the easiest way to define a style is to think if what it isn’t. Contemporary style is not cluttered, heavily-adorned or strict about style rules. Lots of open space and sleek, modern finishes will help you go a long way when it comes to this in-the-moment style.