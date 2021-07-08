See inside champion boxer Daniel Jacobs’ $1.9 million Suwanee estate

A Suwanee home has been put on the market.
Daniel “Danny” Jacobs, a two-time middleweight boxing world champion, is listing his Edinburgh Estates home for $1,950,000.
This 7 bedroom, 5.5 bath house is 9,442 square feet. According to the Redfin listing, it’s in a hot market, adjoining the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bears Best golf course.
After entering through the French doors, a luxurious two-story foyer awaits. From there, a sunlight-filled living room extends into an open floor plan.
The kitchen includes appliances from Miele, a premium German manufacturer “with the very highest quality standards,” according to the website. In addition to an island and stone counters, there is also a breakfast room, keeping room and pantry. You can also view the family room from the kitchen.
On the upper level are four bedrooms. One is the owner’s suite, which includes a custom closet and sitting area. The owner’s bath features a double vanity, a separate tub/shower and a soaking tub.
Entertainment is on the lower level. There’s ample space covered in stone walls, exposed brick and wooden beams. A wine cellar, a bar and a cigar room provide room for luxurious entertaining.
That luxury extends outdoors, where a heated saltwater pool, hot tub and gazebo await.
Other features include two fireplaces, an upper floor laundry room and 10-foot ceilings.
According to the listing, this home is what “American Dreams are made of. You really can have it all in this ‘Champs House on a Championship Course!’”
Listing by Arnold Oh of Keller Williams Realty, First Atlanta.
Photos by Eric Sun Photography.