See inside champion boxer Daniel Jacobs’ $1.9 million Suwanee estate

Private Quarters
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A Suwanee home has been put on the market.

Daniel “Danny” Jacobs, a two-time middleweight boxing world champion, is listing his Edinburgh Estates home for $1,950,000.

This 7 bedroom, 5.5 bath house is 9,442 square feet. According to the Redfin listing, it’s in a hot market, adjoining the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bears Best golf course.

After entering through the French doors, a luxurious two-story foyer awaits. From there, a sunlight-filled living room extends into an open floor plan.

The kitchen includes appliances from Miele, a premium German manufacturer “with the very highest quality standards,” according to the website. In addition to an island and stone counters, there is also a breakfast room, keeping room and pantry. You can also view the family room from the kitchen.

On the upper level are four bedrooms. One is the owner’s suite, which includes a custom closet and sitting area. The owner’s bath features a double vanity, a separate tub/shower and a soaking tub.

Entertainment is on the lower level. There’s ample space covered in stone walls, exposed brick and wooden beams. A wine cellar, a bar and a cigar room provide room for luxurious entertaining.

That luxury extends outdoors, where a heated saltwater pool, hot tub and gazebo await.

Other features include two fireplaces, an upper floor laundry room and 10-foot ceilings.

According to the listing, this home is what “American Dreams are made of. You really can have it all in this ‘Champs House on a Championship Course!’”

Listing by Arnold Oh of Keller Williams Realty, First Atlanta.

Photos by Eric Sun Photography.

