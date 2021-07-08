See inside champion boxer Daniel Jacobs’ $1.9 million Suwanee estate

On the upper level are four bedrooms. One is the owner’s suite, which includes a custom closet and sitting area. The owner’s bath features a double vanity, a separate tub/shower and a soaking tub.

Entertainment is on the lower level. There’s ample space covered in stone walls, exposed brick and wooden beams. A wine cellar, a bar and a cigar room provide room for luxurious entertaining.

That luxury extends outdoors, where a heated saltwater pool, hot tub and gazebo await.

Other features include two fireplaces, an upper floor laundry room and 10-foot ceilings.

According to the listing, this home is what “American Dreams are made of. You really can have it all in this ‘Champs House on a Championship Course!’”

Listing by Arnold Oh of Keller Williams Realty, First Atlanta.

Photos by Eric Sun Photography.