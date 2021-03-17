Roswell couple fills home with found objects, European flair

As the owners of etúHome, Stacy and Joe Borocz have decorated their home with the same passion, style and European flair that drives their business. The couple started etúHome in 2003, nine years after they moved into their Roswell home, and now much of their own home decor and furniture are the pieces that inspire and inform the things they create for their brand.
“Everything in the house is about the company and what we sell and what we do, but it’s really also my passion. The brand is really about starting off with found objects and repurposing,” said Stacy.
Beautiful pieces like the French draper table in their dining room and the Spanish hammered metal side tables in their keeping room are the original inspirations for etúHome products.
“Everything is about food and family and entertaining, and meals that are about conversation versus time,” said Stacy. “Life is just meant to be more like that than meals rushed. So that’s really the essence of what we’re about and what we create.”
And that is embodied in their home’s decor, from walnut dining room chairs that provide comfort so that conversation can flow naturally and meals can last as long as diners want, to German gymnasts’ benches that the couple move around their home to create flexible and functional seating.
Snapshot
Residents: Joe and Stacy Borocz. Joe is the CEO of etúHome, and Stacy is the president.
Location: Roswell
Size: 7,500 square feet with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths
Year built/ bought: 1996
Renovations: Remodel of the owner’s suite bathroom in 2018, renovation of the kitchen in 2020, and remodel of the upstairs deck in 2020.
Project consultants: Gabe Hilliard Interiors worked on the deck
Architectural style: Traditional brick
Favorite architectural elements: Large windows, outdoor sundeck, 19th-century brick walls in the kitchen, found oak ceiling beams in the pool table room and found 18th-century door in the wine cellar.
Interior design style: Country French meets modern European
Favorite interior design elements: European antiques and vintage furniture
Favorite outdoor elements: Newly tiled upstairs patio
Resources: Furniture and decor from etúHome, Square Feathers, Sugarboo & Co., Madeline Weinrib or sourced through etúHome. Art by Rebecca Puig, Lisa Burnett, Lowell Blair Nesbit and more.
