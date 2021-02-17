Roswell couple blends utility and style in Craftsman home

“My husband bakes a lot. He makes pizzas and bread, and he rolls out the bread on that big slab of quartz, and we’re in the same room now,” said Brenda. “In the last house we lived in, it was completely separate.”

The new layout works much better for the couple, who can now spend time together while they both work in whatever way they wish.

“I just walk around and say ‘I love my house,’” said Brenda. “It’s just perfect.”

Snapshot

Residents: Logan and Brenda Lineberry, their dog, Sadie, and their cat, Bunny. Logan is an IT manager at Havertys, and Brenda is a real estate agent.

Location: Roswell

Size: 3,045 square feet, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built/bought: 2017

Builder: Pulte Homes

Architectural style: Craftsman

Favorite architectural elements: East-facing owner’s suite, open-concept living space and having the owner’s suite on the main floor.

Interior design style: Contemporary with touches of farmhouse

Favorite interior design elements: Dark blue coffee station and the newly designed drop zone just inside the garage.

Favorite outdoor elements: Back porch with furniture that the couple has repainted to go with each space when they’ve moved.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, Queen of Hearts, Fabrics & Furnishings, Merry’s Home Furnishings, King Galleries Auction House, Pottery Barn, HomeGoods, Arhaus, The Vintage Couple and Havertys. Lighting from Lamps Plus, The Home Depot and Facebook Marketplace. Paint colors are Sherwin-Williams Agreeable Gray in the living area, Sherwin-Williams Monorail Silver in the nest, Sherwin-Williams Silverpointe in the owner’s suite, Sherwin-Williams Dorian Gray in the office and Benjamin Moore Shadow in the powder room.

