Ranch home perfect for multigenerational family

When Gail Burns-Grant began looking for a new home, she knew that she wanted a ranch with plenty of space for living and entertaining, and she was determined to find it. The search took two years, but eventually, she found a craftsman-style ranch in Tributary Village in Douglasville with all of the features she hoped to find.
“I’m blessed to have waited on this search,” said Burns-Grant. “This house fit all of our needs.”
The ranch home is perfect for Burns-Grant’s mother, Lillie Burns, who is 89, to be able to live with her without needing to navigate stairs, and the bonus room upstairs creates an ideal space for Burns-Grant’s daughter, Livi Grant, to live and work from home. The house also has a large family room and a separate sitting room that Burns uses.
“It allowed the opportunity for all of us to live here in a space where we had our own space,” said Burns-Grant.
It wasn’t just the house that called to Burns-Grant though, the community of Tributary Village was a big part of why she bought her home in 2018. The neighborhood feel, movies on the lawn, holiday participation and socializing that the area affords all drew her in.
“I’ve lived in a community where you know who your neighbors are, but you don’t really talk, you don’t engage, you don’t know who their children are. It’s sort of isolated living, and I really didn’t want that,” said Burns-Grant. “[Here] they have a lot of activities that really are throwbacks to what neighborhoods used to be, and I like that.”
Snapshot
Residents: Gail Burns-Grant, her daughter Livi Grant, her mother Lillie Burns and her Yorkshire terrier Bam-Bam. Burns-Grant is a project officer at the CDC, Grant is an analyst for Microsoft, and Burns is retired from the U.S. General Services Administration.
Location: Tributary Village, Douglasville
Size: 2,894 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms
Year built: 2006
Year bought: 2018
Builder: David Weekley Custom Homes
Architectural style: Craftsman
Favorite architectural elements: Open floor plan and large windows for plenty of natural light
Interior design style: Traditional with touches of French country
Favorite outdoor elements: Back patio and front porch
Resources: Furniture and decor from Tuesday Morning, HomeGoods, Macy’s Furniture Gallery, Big Shanty Antiques & Auctions, Havertys, JCPenney, Wayfair and Woodstock Antiques & Consignments
Decor tip: “Find the things you love and incorporate them into your home. Stay away from trends, because when they are gone, you are stuck with them. Your home should express who you are,” said Gail Burns-Grant.
CONTACT US
If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.