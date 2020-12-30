Ranch home perfect for multigenerational family

“I’ve lived in a community where you know who your neighbors are, but you don’t really talk, you don’t engage, you don’t know who their children are. It’s sort of isolated living, and I really didn’t want that,” said Burns-Grant. “[Here] they have a lot of activities that really are throwbacks to what neighborhoods used to be, and I like that.”

Snapshot

Residents: Gail Burns-Grant, her daughter Livi Grant, her mother Lillie Burns and her Yorkshire terrier Bam-Bam. Burns-Grant is a project officer at the CDC, Grant is an analyst for Microsoft, and Burns is retired from the U.S. General Services Administration.

Location: Tributary Village, Douglasville

Size: 2,894 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Year built: 2006

Year bought: 2018

Builder: David Weekley Custom Homes

Architectural style: Craftsman

Favorite architectural elements: Open floor plan and large windows for plenty of natural light

Interior design style: Traditional with touches of French country

Favorite outdoor elements: Back patio and front porch

Resources: Furniture and decor from Tuesday Morning, HomeGoods, Macy’s Furniture Gallery, Big Shanty Antiques & Auctions, Havertys, JCPenney, Wayfair and Woodstock Antiques & Consignments

Decor tip: “Find the things you love and incorporate them into your home. Stay away from trends, because when they are gone, you are stuck with them. Your home should express who you are,” said Gail Burns-Grant.

