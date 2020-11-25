Penthouse in Midtown shines with updated kitchen, bath

The couple wanted to completely remodel and furnish a penthouse unit at 1065 Midtown, which is adjacent to the Loews Hotel. The building was built in 2010 and the couple felt that the unit needed several updates. According to Mooney, the challenge with working on a high-rise unit is making it feel like home but keeping the aesthetic simple and clean so it does not take away from the views of the city.

“Even though this is an investment property for the couple, they wanted to make sure it was a well thought-out, livable space,” said Alicia Mooney, owner of Alicia Mooney Interiors. “The design process started with remodeling the kitchen, bathrooms, paint and refinishing the floors.”