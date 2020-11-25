Penthouse in Midtown shines with updated kitchen, bath

After Lee and Dawn Walker discovered Alicia Mooney Interiors at a weekend trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee, they decided to have her redesign their home. The couple saw a show home completed by the design firm and felt that the work was clean and modern, yet warm and livable.
The couple wanted to completely remodel and furnish a penthouse unit at 1065 Midtown, which is adjacent to the Loews Hotel. The building was built in 2010 and the couple felt that the unit needed several updates. According to Mooney, the challenge with working on a high-rise unit is making it feel like home but keeping the aesthetic simple and clean so it does not take away from the views of the city.
“Even though this is an investment property for the couple, they wanted to make sure it was a well thought-out, livable space,” said Alicia Mooney, owner of Alicia Mooney Interiors. “The design process started with remodeling the kitchen, bathrooms, paint and refinishing the floors.”
The kitchen cabinets were painted in a dark gray, with white quartzite and light gray glass subway tile. The floors were refinished to a dark espresso color. To show contrast, the walls were painted a very pale gray to offset the floors and allow the homeowner’s colorful art to be the focal point of the design, as well as the city skyline.
For the great room, the designer selected a beautiful soft silver and gray fabric wallcovering. The two L-shaped soft, white sofas frame the space and allow for lounging as well as seating for large gatherings.
The homeowners wanted an office space that was suitable for both work and play. “The wallcovering is a deep blue texture and the light fixture is a fun, glass bubble to add a little whimsy,” said Mooney. “In addition to the modern style desk, we did a large velvet gray chaise lounge and two teal swivel chairs.”
Throughout the home, all the lighting and plumbing fixtures are modern, simple and define the spaces. The bedrooms were also done with a clean, sophisticated feel. The master bath design started with a selection of equator white quartzite for the shower and countertops, according to Mooney. “This quartzite has a very modern feel and allows for a contrast of grey and white.”
Home Details
Location: 1065 Midtown Residences
Size: 2,800 square feet
Year built: 2010
Architectural style/interior design style: Modern
Favorite architectural element: Wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows
Resources: Walker Zanger, PDI Plumbing, Ernest Gaspard
CONTACT US
Interior designers who would like to be featured in Private Quarters can email crystal.villarreal@ajc.com for consideration.