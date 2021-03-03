Lawrenceville homeowners make a new kitchen in the same footprint

“I think it’s the perfect setup with the floor plan we had, without tearing down walls,” said Margaret.

Residents: Margaret and Michael Fields and their dogs, Bubba and Sadie. Margaret is a Gwinnett County substitute teacher and a realtor with Virtual Properties Realty, and Michael is a manager at AT&T.

Location: Lawrenceville

Size: 2,200 square feet with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built: 1993

Year bought: 1998

Renovations: Renovation of the kitchen in March 2020

Project consultants: John Stephansen of Metro Mitigation

Architectural style: Traditional brick

Favorite architectural elements: Vaulted kitchen ceiling, because it makes the small kitchen feel open and airy.

Interior design style: Eclectic contemporary

Favorite interior design elements: Local art and antique pieces that mix for an original style.

Favorite outdoor elements: Pond that the homeowners installed themselves in 2010.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Havertys, Anthropologie, Wayfair, Cost Plus World Market, IKEA, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sugarboo & Co. and JCPenney. Art from Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Jeffrey St. Romain, Alison Shaw Gallery, Matthew Platz, Craftworks in Martha’s Vineyard, Anastasia Fine Arts, Jonna White Gallery, Millie Briggs and R. L. Alexander. Lighting from Lowes.

