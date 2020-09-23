Key elements of midcentury modern

Midcentury modern is a simple and minimalist style that emphasizes lots of open space and less clutter. There’s also a strong focus on graphics like bold patterns and geometric shapes, according to Houzz. The style is also very organic with natural wood being another key element.

When creating this style for your home, you will want to avoid creating a look that feels trendy, cluttered or overly ornamental. This look differs from contemporary style and has a lot less fluidity. Functionality is also a key element to any midcentury modern space and it’s a good idea to explore traditional and non-traditional materials, writes The Spruce.

However, the look is undeniably bold and a lot of that comes from an emphasis on color. Color plays an important role in midcentury modern spaces," writes Houzz. “These rooms draw inspiration from the iconic color palettes of midcentury designers — think of muted brights like tomato red, aqua blue and warm yellow."

Simple accessories are another way to incorporate midcentury modern into your home. Houzz recommends the following accessories for capturing this unique style: