Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Homeowner built dream home from ground up

Spotlight home
By Megan Wahn, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Jan Heck found inspiration for her Dunwoody home from an issue of Better Homes and Gardens

Most people spend years searching for or trying to craft their perfect home. Jan Heck decided to simply build hers from the ground up after finding inspiration from the cover of a Better Homes and Gardens magazine in 1968.

“I grew up in California and I wanted a contemporary house, but you couldn’t find that back then [around] here,” said Heck. “[The house I grew up in] had some very interesting things, so when I moved here I didn’t want [my house] to look like everyone else’s — I wanted lots of light and openness.”

ExploreZillow data shows Atlanta among best cities for online home buyers

While plenty of updates and renovations have happened to the house since it was built in 1970 — including continuous painting over the years, finishing half of the basement, and adding hardwoods throughout the house — not much has changed structurally.

“The basic outline of the house is exactly what it was before,” Heck said.

The only room to undergo heavy renovations was the master bedroom and bathroom. The space used to have a balcony, but is now one large, enclosed room with sun-lights and a large window. The master bathroom was expanded and upgraded as well. While the build of the house and some of the furniture maintains a more modern architectural design, the rooms are littered with a museum’s worth of family heirlooms, art from friends, and other personal artifacts.

ExploreStay on top of these kitchen trends for 2022

“My loves are mixing certain types of antiques and very contemporary looks, and mixing in different kinds of artwork,” Heck said.

Snapshot

Residents: Jan Heck, Peter Carpenter, and Scout the cat

Location: Dunwoody

Size: 3,700 square feet

Year built: 1970

Renovations: Installation of hardwood floors; finish half of the basement; redo master bedroom and bath; upgrade bathroom fixtures; kitchen renovations; replace windows and glass doors

Builders: Don Leslie and Bill Carroll

Architectural style: Mid-century modern/California contemporary

Favorite architectural elements: Open layout, lots of glass, high ceilings

Interior design style: Contemporary mixed with antiques, family pieces, and art

Favorite interior design elements: The windows and light

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email meganawahn@gmail.com for more info.

About the Author

Megan Wahn
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Zillow data shows Atlanta among best cities for online home buyers
3 winter color palettes to make your home feel warm and cozy
Stay on top of these kitchen trends for 2022
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top