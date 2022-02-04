Home balances neutral elements with touches of ‘glam’

“I was like ‘I’m going to do all-white walls and black trim,’” said Desai. “I knew eventually whatever I did to some of these rooms, it’s probably going to be the first the place where we have our first child, and all of that kind of stuff. So let’s make it what we want it to be.”

Thus began her endeavor to transform her home into a place “glam” and eye-catching enough to suit her style, while also staying relatively neutral to appeal to her husband’s tastes and practical enough to raise a family in. While she stuck with mostly blacks, whites, and wood tones, Desai adding a few style flairs in the form of patterned wallpaper and pops of color.