Dream about the luxurious bedrooms inside these Atlanta homes

For most of us our nightstands become a catch-all for unread books and glasses of water, but adding some structure and style could up the ante. “It’s time to rethink how that’s all displayed. Hide some things away in a drawer; display small items in a beautiful tray,” reads Elle Decor.

Make a statement

While the cost of furniture can add up quickly, it’s a good idea to invest in at least one statement piece that serves as the focal of your bedroom. “A dark wood bed frame; a gorgeous gilded dresser; a velvet arm chair—each bedroom has its own centerpiece, but make sure it’s the room’s focus,” says Elle Decor. Once you have your statement piece, be sure not to add clutter or overcrowd it.

Frame it

Adding framed artwork or a new mirror to your room can also help to elevate the style. “If you still have the plain mirror you got during college, it’s time for a change,” says Apartment Therapy. “Try an antique-inspired brass mirror or something curvy that will open up the room.” Mirrors and artwork can get expensive so you might try starting out your search at a local flea market to keep costs low.

Try out some new lighting

New lighting can make all the difference in a small room or one with limited natural light. Swap out the standard ceiling light in your room for something a little more elegant. Elle Decor recommends replacing them with a glamourous chandelier or even a drum-shaped pendant.

Overdo it on the pillows

Who knew the key to making your pillows more luxurious was to simply overstuff them? Apartment Therapy says, “Stylists do this by buying inserts that are slightly larger than whatever their pillow covers are. So if you have a 18-inch square pillow, for example, buy 20-inch inserts.”

A few other additional tips to create the most comfortable bedroom possible are to add a tray or raise your curtains. You could also try upgrading the hardware on old furniture and adding plants or other greenery.