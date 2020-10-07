Cute and comfortable: Tips for decorating kids’ rooms

Kids love display spaces, according to HGTV. If your child has a collection, consider displaying it somewhere prominently in their room. “Galvanized metal is fairly inexpensive and can be purchased in sheets at most home improvement stores. Just mount on the wall and you have an instant magnetic board.” Cork boards are another inexpensive option where kids can showcase their art or photographs.

For color, Houzz recommends keeping it contained by adding it through removable art decals and framed artwork. A child’s room with too many bright colors can be jarring and might contrast with the overall aesthetic of your home. “The ideal strategy is to let your child pick the room color but with some safety filters. Neon purple might be too much of a departure from your earthy Craftsman home,” writes Houzz.

Lighting is just as important in this space as it is in any other. And the perfect kind of lighting can add a touch of magic. String lights, fairy lights or even glow in the dark stars are another way to add amusement while keeping things uncomplicated. Overall, it’s important to keep decorations and furniture simple and fun — this is a kid’s room after all.