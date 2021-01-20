Couple imbues dream home with personality

“We’re not making changes here and looking for resale,” said Richard. “We want to make it comfortable for us, family and friends, and when we do something, it’s with that idea in mind.”

To that end, they’ve filled their home with color, heirlooms and family pieces.

“It is comforting to surround yourself with family heirlooms that have meaning and tell a story,” said Gay.

Snapshot

Residents: Richard and Gay Berardi. Gay is a retired English teacher, and Richard is a retired teacher and coach.

Location: Horseshoe Bend in Roswell

Size: 3,750 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

Year built: 1994

Year bought: 2008

Renovations: Kitchen renovation in 2009, main bathroom and pool renovation in 2010 and outdoor living and kitchen area in 2015.

Project consultants: Interior design by owners, Naomi Mann of Mann-Made and Lisa D’Aoust, wall and cabinet painting by Nelson Cisneros, outdoor kitchen and landscaping by Miller Landscape and pool renovation by Jeffrey Barrow of Peachtree Pool Service.

Architectural style: Traditional

Favorite architectural elements: Large windows along the back of the house, which let in lots of natural light.

Interior design style: Traditional with French country influences

Favorite interior design elements: Paneling in the den and an heirloom antique double secretary in the great room.

Favorite outdoor elements: Outdoor living area and kitchen alongside the pool, overlooking Horseshoe Bend Country Club golf course.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Pottery Barn, Josephine’s Antiques and Fine Linens, Accentrics, 14th Street Antiques & Modern Home, Bombay Company, Peter Brandi Art Gallery, Ballard Designs, Design Expo, Havertys and through interior designers Naomi Mann of Mann-Made and Lisa D’Aoust. Lighting by Circa Lighting, Alpha Lighting, Kathy Kuo Home and Pinnacle Lighting Group.

Decor tip: “Don’t be afraid to mix the old with the new. The juxtaposition creates interest and vitality,” said Gay Berardi.

