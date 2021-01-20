Couple imbues dream home with personality

When Richard and Gay Berardi moved to Roswell from a Chicago suburb in 2008, they were concerned they wouldn’t be able to find everything they wanted in a home.
“Our three things that we wanted were a house on a golf course with a pool and a paneled library,” said Gay. “It really has turned out to be the perfect house for us, and this is our forever house.”
They found a home in the Brookside neighborhood of Horseshoe Bend, right on the golf course.
“It’s a very unique neighborhood,” said Gay. ”Every house either faces a water feature or the golf course.”
The couple plans to stay in this home for the rest of their lives, so they’ve eschewed trends to follow their own needs and desires.
“We’re not making changes here and looking for resale,” said Richard. “We want to make it comfortable for us, family and friends, and when we do something, it’s with that idea in mind.”
To that end, they’ve filled their home with color, heirlooms and family pieces.
“It is comforting to surround yourself with family heirlooms that have meaning and tell a story,” said Gay.
Snapshot
Residents: Richard and Gay Berardi. Gay is a retired English teacher, and Richard is a retired teacher and coach.
Location: Horseshoe Bend in Roswell
Size: 3,750 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.
Year built: 1994
Year bought: 2008
Renovations: Kitchen renovation in 2009, main bathroom and pool renovation in 2010 and outdoor living and kitchen area in 2015.
Project consultants: Interior design by owners, Naomi Mann of Mann-Made and Lisa D’Aoust, wall and cabinet painting by Nelson Cisneros, outdoor kitchen and landscaping by Miller Landscape and pool renovation by Jeffrey Barrow of Peachtree Pool Service.
Architectural style: Traditional
Favorite architectural elements: Large windows along the back of the house, which let in lots of natural light.
Interior design style: Traditional with French country influences
Favorite interior design elements: Paneling in the den and an heirloom antique double secretary in the great room.
Favorite outdoor elements: Outdoor living area and kitchen alongside the pool, overlooking Horseshoe Bend Country Club golf course.
Resources: Furniture and decor from Pottery Barn, Josephine’s Antiques and Fine Linens, Accentrics, 14th Street Antiques & Modern Home, Bombay Company, Peter Brandi Art Gallery, Ballard Designs, Design Expo, Havertys and through interior designers Naomi Mann of Mann-Made and Lisa D’Aoust. Lighting by Circa Lighting, Alpha Lighting, Kathy Kuo Home and Pinnacle Lighting Group.
Decor tip: “Don’t be afraid to mix the old with the new. The juxtaposition creates interest and vitality,” said Gay Berardi.
CONTACT US
If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.