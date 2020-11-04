Beautiful metro Atlanta homes with country style kitchens

A few other common elements to incorporate are open shelves, exposed beams, butcher block, and farm tables, according to Houzz. You’ll want to avoid sleek finishes, busy patterns and cluttered spaces. Country kitchens usually have lots of open storage space and a large pantry. “Whether incorporated into the main space or set apart, farmhouse kitchens tend to have spacious pantry areas,” writes Houzz. “Look for built-in storage that matches the style and color of the kitchen cabinetry, barn door closures and library ladders.”

As for color, neutral is the golden standard when it comes to this style. A beautiful farmhouse kitchen will often have lots of white cabinetry and backsplashes that contrast beautifully with natural wood styles. If you want to add a touch of color, your safest bets are those found in nature like blue, mustard and red.

Another element that can really set your kitchen apart from the rest is shaker-style cabinetry. “Not as minimalist as flat-panel cabinets or as highly embellished as raised-panel designs, this cabinet style has a graceful simplicity that’s well-suited to farmhouse kitchens,” writes Houzz. “Shaker-style cabinets can be painted or simply finished to allow the natural beauty of the wood grain to show through. Bin pulls, latching hardware and simple wooden knobs provide just the right finishing touch.”

Whatever style you choose — rustic, farmhouse or even classic — you can’t go wrong with a beautiful country kitchen. Just be sure to create a space that’s functional, warm and inviting.