Atlanta couple customizes their townhome with modern touches

Paul and Nikki Crump moved with their now 10-year-old son from Chicago three years ago and were renting in their current neighborhood until they purchased their Atlanta townhouse in January 2020.
“We love the neighborhood in the sense that it’s in the city, and the exterior is intended to feel like a little Italian village,” said Nikki. ”There’s lots of great lush greenery, lots of vines growing up the houses, and it’s a super efficient use of space.”
They got in on the property as it was still under construction, so, while they loved the basic layout and feel of the space, the family was able to customize the home to their tastes and lifestyle.
“It’s an attached townhouse, but it lives like a house and it has all of this amazing outdoor space,” said Nikki. “A lot of the customization that we did were the small things that gave it modern flair.”
Some of those customizations were adding solid panel doors, switching out the traditional trim and molding for flat, modern trim and bringing the third floor doors up to 8 feet. They also decided to expand the design for their kitchen island and add a top row of kitchen cabinets.
“I like simplicity. I like clean lines,” said Nikki. “We like a comfortable space that is also stylish.”
The home’s contemporary and modern designs might make visitors think that the house is less functional, but Nikki says that’s not the case.
“People think if you have kids you can’t have things that look expensive or are expensive and I don’t subscribe to that,” said Nikki. “I don’t feel like you should have to sacrifice your style.”
Snapshot
Residents: Paul, Nikki and Noah Crump. Paul is the owner and managing broker of Crump Realty Group, and Nikki is the SVP and group account director at Burrell Communications Group.
Location: Atlanta
Size: 2,600 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms
Year built/bought: 2020
Builder: Hedgewood Homes
Design Consultants: Dana Lynch Design
Architectural style: Townhome
Favorite architectural elements: Flat trim and molding, expanded kitchen island, large windows throughout the living space
Interior design style: Contemporary with modern flair
Favorite interior design elements: Art by Black and women artists throughout the space
Favorite outdoor elements: Covered patio and paved courtyard
Resources: Furniture and decor from Dana Lynch Design, CB2, RH, Meridiani, Bloomingdale’s, Kardiel, Daniel Rozensztroch, Blu Dot, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Vänt, Chilewich and West Elm. Art by Woodrow Nash, Taylor Barnes, BRYANTlamont, Solomon Omogboye, Karen Powell, Cedric Smith, Amanda Williams, Abiola Akintola, Hebru Brantley, Hank Willis Thomas, Deborah Roberts, Ti-Rock Moore, Raub Welch, Robert Lewis Clark, Christa David, Carrie Mae Weems, Calvin Coleman, Clifton Henri, Ted Ellis, Leroy Campbell and Tyler Mitchell.
