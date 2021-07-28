Atlanta couple customizes their townhome with modern touches

“I like simplicity. I like clean lines,” said Nikki. “We like a comfortable space that is also stylish.”

The home’s contemporary and modern designs might make visitors think that the house is less functional, but Nikki says that’s not the case.

“People think if you have kids you can’t have things that look expensive or are expensive and I don’t subscribe to that,” said Nikki. “I don’t feel like you should have to sacrifice your style.”

Snapshot

Residents: Paul, Nikki and Noah Crump. Paul is the owner and managing broker of Crump Realty Group, and Nikki is the SVP and group account director at Burrell Communications Group.

Location: Atlanta

Size: 2,600 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built/bought: 2020

Builder: Hedgewood Homes

Design Consultants: Dana Lynch Design

Architectural style: Townhome

Favorite architectural elements: Flat trim and molding, expanded kitchen island, large windows throughout the living space

Interior design style: Contemporary with modern flair

Favorite interior design elements: Art by Black and women artists throughout the space

Favorite outdoor elements: Covered patio and paved courtyard

Resources: Furniture and decor from Dana Lynch Design, CB2, RH, Meridiani, Bloomingdale’s, Kardiel, Daniel Rozensztroch, Blu Dot, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Vänt, Chilewich and West Elm. Art by Woodrow Nash, Taylor Barnes, BRYANTlamont, Solomon Omogboye, Karen Powell, Cedric Smith, Amanda Williams, Abiola Akintola, Hebru Brantley, Hank Willis Thomas, Deborah Roberts, Ti-Rock Moore, Raub Welch, Robert Lewis Clark, Christa David, Carrie Mae Weems, Calvin Coleman, Clifton Henri, Ted Ellis, Leroy Campbell and Tyler Mitchell.

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.