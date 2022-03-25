9 garden getaways to celebrate spring around Atlanta

That solid coating of pollen now accumulating on your car means a few things: Yes, allergy season is here (gesundheit!); but far more appealing, the full beauty of spring is in bloom throughout the city. So, grab your antihistamine and celebrate the season with these gorgeous garden experiences around the metro.
Credit: Laura Charon for The Chastain
Chastain Park and The Chastain
With a nice thick canopy of trees, this park is always a favorite for exercise enthusiasts looking for a bit of shaded protection from the Georgia sun. And with trees showcasing their blooms, a walk, run or bike around the 268-acre Buckhead space is a spring season must.
And while there, make sure to check out The Chastain restaurant, which sits on the north side of the park. The Chastain proudly displays its own impressive garden, which sources fresh ingredients like peas, Swiss chard and radishes to pair with its farm-to-table menu. Plus, dinners unwittingly help out the sustainable garden, as restaurant wastes like spent coffee grounds are repurposed in the soil beds.
Free. Chastain Park, Powers Ferry Road NW and Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-546-6813; The Chastain, 4320 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Historic Oakland Foundation
Oakland Cemetery
If you’ve not been yet, then you may not know the historic cemetery isn’t all macabre and mysterious. It’s actually far “livelier” than you can imagine. Touted as “Atlanta’s oldest public park,” the 48-acre Oakland Cemetery grounds come alive with thousands of heirloom daffodils, an arboretum of everything from oaks to blooming myrtles and other gorgeous garden sights. Although free to visit, the cemetery offers special tours and experiences like their Illumine nights, which require tickets for admission (April 21-May 1, $15-$25).
Free for general admission. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107, oaklandcemetery.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Gibbs Gardens
Gibbs Gardens
Get lost in a sea of daffodils and tulips in Gibbs Gardens, located about an hour north of Atlanta. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional English garden or a dramatic French landscape aesthetic, guests can find slices of both here among overgrown wildflower meadows, lush winding rose gardens and manicured beds of foxgloves. Also, check out their Japanese Garden, which transports you across the globe with its stunning show of cherry blossom trees, trillium flowers and Japanese architectural structures.
$10-$20. Gibbs Gardens, 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground. 770-893-1880, gibbsgardens.com.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Westside Park
Now taking the title as the largest green space in the city, Westside Park (which opened last summer) is primped and ready for its first official spring. With more than 280 acres of green space, there are plenty of spring wonders to explore. Invite your crew and plan a picnic to make it a full day adventure.
Free. Westside Park. 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. 404-546-6788, westsidepark-atl.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden
Atlanta Botanical Garden
No brainer, here. If you’re looking for a place to set free your inner flower fanatic, then this certainly tops the list. The “Atlanta Blooms” exhibit, which runs until April 30, is a springtime showcase of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocuses and more breathtaking blooms over their 30-acre space. This year, the exhibit will feature floating islands of multicolor tulips and daffodils in their Skyline Garden pond. Visit their website for special events and classes; and also check out ABG’s Gainesville Garden for another great horticulture hideaway.
$19.95-$44.95. 1345 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.
Credit: Jonathan Phillips
Chattahoochee Nature Center
This nature playground spans 127 acres, including hiking trails, canoeing and, of course, a garden. The garden center focuses on native plants (more than 600 varieties) and the conservation of local endangered plants, like the Alabama Leather flower. For a signature photo opportunity, be sure to check out the CNC’s recently revamped, environmentally-sustainable River Boardwalk Trail and Connection Bridge, which allows visitors to explore more of the grounds. And don’t miss the annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, which happens June 4-5 this year.
$9-$15. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org.
Credit: Courtesy of Chateau Elan
Chateau Elan
If viticulture is more your style of botanical enjoyment, then cheers to you. The Chateau Elan winery and resort is a great way to experience the flora of spring — while exploring the floral notes of their estate wines. The resort offers picnic experiences, private al fresco dining or wine bungalow packages (for groups of four to six), in which guests are invited to dine in their picturesque vineyards.
Visit website for pricing. Chateau Elan, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Smith-Gilbert Gardens/City of Kennesaw
Smith-Gilbert Gardens
Head to Kennesaw for another artful collection of earthly charms, including more than 20,000 daffodils in bloom and a bonsai tree garden. The 17-acre site also features woodland paths, a tea house and sculpture collection. And with 94 camellia plants across four different species, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens was recently designated a Camellia Trail Garden by the American Camellia Society, which recognizes notable camellia collections across the nation.
$5-$10. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248, smithgilbertgardens.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Cator Woolford Gardens
Cator Woolford Gardens
This not-so-secret garden is free to the public to explore. The 1920s-era Italian-style gardens, once part of the former estate of Cator Woolford (co-founder of the credit company that is known today as Equifax), is now one of the city’s most popular event spaces for weddings, cocktail parties and photo shoot bookings (a reasonable $100 per hour for small sessions like engagement and maternity shoots). Proceeds from private event and photo shoot bookings go to the Frazer Center, a nonprofit benefiting adults and children with developmental disabilities.
Free. Cator Woolford Gardens, 1815 S. Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-377-3836, catorwoolfordgardens.org.
