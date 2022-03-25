ajc logo
9 garden getaways to celebrate spring around Atlanta

Spanning more than127 acres, the Chattahoochee Nature Center includes hiking trails, canoeing and a garden filled with beauties like this white-topped pitcher plant.

Spanning more than127 acres, the Chattahoochee Nature Center includes hiking trails, canoeing and a garden filled with beauties like this white-topped pitcher plant.

Private Quarters
By Nina Reeder, For the AJC
Updated 12 minutes ago

That solid coating of pollen now accumulating on your car means a few things: Yes, allergy season is here (gesundheit!); but far more appealing, the full beauty of spring is in bloom throughout the city. So, grab your antihistamine and celebrate the season with these gorgeous garden experiences around the metro.

The Chastain bistro at Chastain Park showcases its own garden.

Credit: Laura Charon for The Chastain

Chastain Park and The Chastain

With a nice thick canopy of trees, this park is always a favorite for exercise enthusiasts looking for a bit of shaded protection from the Georgia sun. And with trees showcasing their blooms, a walk, run or bike around the 268-acre Buckhead space is a spring season must.

And while there, make sure to check out The Chastain restaurant, which sits on the north side of the park. The Chastain proudly displays its own impressive garden, which sources fresh ingredients like peas, Swiss chard and radishes to pair with its farm-to-table menu. Plus, dinners unwittingly help out the sustainable garden, as restaurant wastes like spent coffee grounds are repurposed in the soil beds.

Free. Chastain Park, Powers Ferry Road NW and Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-546-6813; The Chastain, 4320 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com.

Find tulips and other spring flowers throughout the historic Oakland Cemetery.

Credit: Courtesy of Historic Oakland Foundation

Oakland Cemetery

If you’ve not been yet, then you may not know the historic cemetery isn’t all macabre and mysterious. It’s actually far “livelier” than you can imagine. Touted as “Atlanta’s oldest public park,” the 48-acre Oakland Cemetery grounds come alive with thousands of heirloom daffodils, an arboretum of everything from oaks to blooming myrtles and other gorgeous garden sights. Although free to visit, the cemetery offers special tours and experiences like their Illumine nights, which require tickets for admission (April 21-May 1, $15-$25).

Free for general admission. Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-688-2107, oaklandcemetery.com.

Find a Japanese garden, fields of wildflowers, cherry blossoms and other picturesque scenes at the Gibbs Gardens.

Credit: Courtesy of Gibbs Gardens

Gibbs Gardens

Get lost in a sea of daffodils and tulips in Gibbs Gardens, located about an hour north of Atlanta. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional English garden or a dramatic French landscape aesthetic, guests can find slices of both here among overgrown wildflower meadows, lush winding rose gardens and manicured beds of foxgloves. Also, check out their Japanese Garden, which transports you across the globe with its stunning show of cherry blossom trees, trillium flowers and Japanese architectural structures.

$10-$20. Gibbs Gardens, 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground. 770-893-1880, gibbsgardens.com.

Caroline Schaefer and Thomas Lebens pose for a photograph at the scenic overview after the public opening of Atlanta's largest planned greenspace, the Westside Park, Friday, August 20, 2021.STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Westside Park

Now taking the title as the largest green space in the city, Westside Park (which opened last summer) is primped and ready for its first official spring. With more than 280 acres of green space, there are plenty of spring wonders to explore. Invite your crew and plan a picnic to make it a full day adventure.

Free. Westside Park. 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. 404-546-6788, westsidepark-atl.com.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Atlanta Blooms! exhibit runs from now until April 30.

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden

No brainer, here. If you’re looking for a place to set free your inner flower fanatic, then this certainly tops the list. The “Atlanta Blooms” exhibit, which runs until April 30, is a springtime showcase of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocuses and more breathtaking blooms over their 30-acre space. This year, the exhibit will feature floating islands of multicolor tulips and daffodils in their Skyline Garden pond. Visit their website for special events and classes; and also check out ABG’s Gainesville Garden for another great horticulture hideaway.

$19.95-$44.95. 1345 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.

A butterfly sits on a flower inside the live butterfly exhibit tent at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell during the annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival. The 23rd edition takes place June 4-5 this year. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Chattahoochee Nature Center

This nature playground spans 127 acres, including hiking trails, canoeing and, of course, a garden. The garden center focuses on native plants (more than 600 varieties) and the conservation of local endangered plants, like the Alabama Leather flower. For a signature photo opportunity, be sure to check out the CNC’s recently revamped, environmentally-sustainable River Boardwalk Trail and Connection Bridge, which allows visitors to explore more of the grounds. And don’t miss the annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, which happens June 4-5 this year.

$9-$15. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org.

Chateau Elan offers a wine bungalow package, in which four to six guests are invited to dine on their vineyard grounds.

Credit: Courtesy of Chateau Elan

Chateau Elan

If viticulture is more your style of botanical enjoyment, then cheers to you. The Chateau Elan winery and resort is a great way to experience the flora of spring — while exploring the floral notes of their estate wines. The resort offers picnic experiences, private al fresco dining or wine bungalow packages (for groups of four to six), in which guests are invited to dine in their picturesque vineyards.

Visit website for pricing. Chateau Elan, 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.

Walk the woodland paths or view their bonsai tree garden at the17-acre Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Credit: Courtesy of Smith-Gilbert Gardens/City of Kennesaw

Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Head to Kennesaw for another artful collection of earthly charms, including more than 20,000 daffodils in bloom and a bonsai tree garden. The 17-acre site also features woodland paths, a tea house and sculpture collection. And with 94 camellia plants across four different species, the Smith-Gilbert Gardens was recently designated a Camellia Trail Garden by the American Camellia Society, which recognizes notable camellia collections across the nation.

$5-$10. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248, smithgilbertgardens.com.

Cator Woolford’s 1920s-area Italian-style gardens are one of the city’s most popular event spaces for weddings and engagement shoots.

Credit: Courtesy of Cator Woolford Gardens

Cator Woolford Gardens

This not-so-secret garden is free to the public to explore. The 1920s-era Italian-style gardens, once part of the former estate of Cator Woolford (co-founder of the credit company that is known today as Equifax), is now one of the city’s most popular event spaces for weddings, cocktail parties and photo shoot bookings (a reasonable $100 per hour for small sessions like engagement and maternity shoots). Proceeds from private event and photo shoot bookings go to the Frazer Center, a nonprofit benefiting adults and children with developmental disabilities.

Free. Cator Woolford Gardens, 1815 S. Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-377-3836, catorwoolfordgardens.org.

