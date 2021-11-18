ajc logo
X

$5.4M lakefront estate for sale in the North Georgia mountains

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

You don’t have to go far for a lakeside escape. This equestrian and lakefront estate in the North Georgia Mountains offers 65 acres with a frontage of Lake Nottely.

ExploreThe low country comes to Georgia with $2.9 million Cobb property

Located between Blairsville and Blue Ridge, the home is described in the listing as a gorgeous fenced property equipped with “very private pastures, wooded areas, trails, metal equipment building and boat dock.” The property also comes smart-home-features ready.

ExploreWoodstock’s Corsinis back on HGTV with ‘Flipping Showdown’

The French Country estate features six luxurious bedrooms, five-plus baths, a four-car garage, elevator and a five-stall timber frame barn with its own kitchen, bath and riding arena — great for commercial possibilities.

ExploreOne of the U.S.’s largest wine cellars is inside this $2.75M Sandy Springs estate

Relax outdoors in the custom hot tub with beautiful lake and mountain views.

Listing by Tina McDaniel, Harry Norman Realtors.

About the Author

ajc.com

Avery Newmark

Avery Newmark is a writer and digital content producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fall decor for your Thanksgiving celebrations
Report: Johns Creek the 4th least stressful place for buying a house
The low country comes to Georgia with $2.9 million Cobb property
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top