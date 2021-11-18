$5.4M lakefront estate for sale in the North Georgia mountains

You don’t have to go far for a lakeside escape. This equestrian and lakefront estate in the North Georgia Mountains offers 65 acres with a frontage of Lake Nottely.
Located between Blairsville and Blue Ridge, the home is described in the listing as a gorgeous fenced property equipped with “very private pastures, wooded areas, trails, metal equipment building and boat dock.” The property also comes smart-home-features ready.
The French Country estate features six luxurious bedrooms, five-plus baths, a four-car garage, elevator and a five-stall timber frame barn with its own kitchen, bath and riding arena — great for commercial possibilities.
Relax outdoors in the custom hot tub with beautiful lake and mountain views.
Listing by Tina McDaniel, Harry Norman Realtors.
